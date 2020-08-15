Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry





"



"



All that uncompromising creativity is paying off. YUNGBLUD scored platinum status with the 2019 single "I Think I'm OKAY," a fierce team-up with Machine Gun



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 22-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. After breaking onto the scene with his self-titled EP, YUNGBLUD made his full-length debut with 21st Century Liability — a 2018 release that channeled his outrage about the state of the world into confrontational, yet catchy songs steeped in punk fury and pop melodicism. The following year, YUNGBLUD released Live in Atlanta and the hope for the underrated youth EP, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD shares his incendiary new song " Lemonade " featuring rapper Denzel Curry who lends his razor-sharp delivery to the track. The song, which appears on the Madden NFL 21 Soundtrack alongside 18 never-before-heard songs via Interscope Records/Universal Music. Lemonade " is a dark flurry of growls, guitars, slippery beats, and staccato raps built around a chorus that embodies the chaos currently infecting the world. As YUNGBLUD explains, "'Lemonade' is about the immense pressure society and circumstance is placing on my brain right now. It's about wanting to explode. It's about the injustice my generation is fighting against every day. We know where we stand, we know what we want, and we are going to get it. Recruiting Curry was a no-brainer, he adds: "Denzel was the perfect fit because he is a true activist. His lyrics inspire me daily and we're fighting for the same things: equality and inclusion across the fuckin planet. The song came out so quickly and easily and I can't wait to split up the pit once the pandemic is over." Lemonade " arrives in the wake of YUNGBLUD's previous single "Strawberry Lipstick," a thrilling peek into his much-anticipated sophomore album, due out later this year. The prolific multihyphenate artist is also preparing to release his new graphic novel, The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club Volume 2: Weird Times at Quarry Banks University, a follow-up to his 2019 print debut, which simultaneously displayed the 22-year-old's dark sense of humor, mental health allyship, and unwavering determination to embrace his wildest proclivities.All that uncompromising creativity is paying off. YUNGBLUD scored platinum status with the 2019 single "I Think I'm OKAY," a fierce team-up with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. He is MTV's Global PUSH Artist for August and has also been nominated for PUSH Best New Artist at the 2020 VMAs.Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 22-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. After breaking onto the scene with his self-titled EP, YUNGBLUD made his full-length debut with 21st Century Liability — a 2018 release that channeled his outrage about the state of the world into confrontational, yet catchy songs steeped in punk fury and pop melodicism. The following year, YUNGBLUD released Live in Atlanta and the hope for the underrated youth EP, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour.



