Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions



"All these covers are of artists that I admire, and I look up to. There are all kinds of great names and styles of songs on here- from legends. I think the magic and the fun of it is all is in these eight covers of songs that I really like, or grew up singing," says Pardi.



"It's all my band on this whole album. We mainly did it to have fun and record, and it sounds like we're in your backyard, playing for you." Adding also, "I hope the fans really have fun when they listen to it, and they enjoy it and turn it up. This one was for the fans, to let them hear something different… songs you may have heard before but, haven't heard them like this. It turned into something special because it's a year where we are off the road, and we recorded it live in real time, out at my house."



Of the album, Pardi also explains, "I nicknamed my place out here Rancho Fiesta because it was fun and sounded uplifting. We recorded this at the shop out here and I thought it made sense to reference where the project was recorded."



RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS follows Pardi's critically-acclaimed album, HEARTACHE MEDICATION which debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named on Rolling Stone's "Best Albums of the Year" and The Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" (#4) list as the only country artist/album represented. A "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times) and "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).



RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS Track listing:

"The Bottle Let Me Down" - As performed by Merle Haggard

"Honky Tonk Man" - As performed by Dwight Yoakam

"Right or Wrong" - As performed by

"Marina Del Rey" - As performed by

"Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" - As performed by Joe Diffie

"Somebody's Doin' Me Right" - As performed by Keith Whitley

"The Waiting" - As performed by

" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling, 2x ACM nominee Jon Pardi surprised fans on August 14th with RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS, an eight-song album that features a combination of songs Pardi is both inspired by and loves performing. Produced by Pardi, the project was recorded live during a one-night live jam session with his touring band from his home base in Nashville, "Rancho Fiesta." The CMA and ACM award-winning artist brings his musical interpretation to a unique range of cover songs, including songs recorded by Dwight Yoakam, George Strait, Tom Petty, Prince and more."All these covers are of artists that I admire, and I look up to. There are all kinds of great names and styles of songs on here- from legends. I think the magic and the fun of it is all is in these eight covers of songs that I really like, or grew up singing," says Pardi."It's all my band on this whole album. We mainly did it to have fun and record, and it sounds like we're in your backyard, playing for you." Adding also, "I hope the fans really have fun when they listen to it, and they enjoy it and turn it up. This one was for the fans, to let them hear something different… songs you may have heard before but, haven't heard them like this. It turned into something special because it's a year where we are off the road, and we recorded it live in real time, out at my house."Of the album, Pardi also explains, "I nicknamed my place out here Rancho Fiesta because it was fun and sounded uplifting. We recorded this at the shop out here and I thought it made sense to reference where the project was recorded."RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS follows Pardi's critically-acclaimed album, HEARTACHE MEDICATION which debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named on Rolling Stone's "Best Albums of the Year" and The Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" (#4) list as the only country artist/album represented. A "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times) and "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS Track listing:"The Bottle Let Me Down" - As performed by Merle Haggard"Honky Tonk Man" - As performed by Dwight Yoakam"Right or Wrong" - As performed by George Strait"Marina Del Rey" - As performed by George Strait"Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" - As performed by Joe Diffie"Somebody's Doin' Me Right" - As performed by Keith Whitley"The Waiting" - As performed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Nothing Compares 2 U " - As performed by Prince



