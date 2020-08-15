The Killers Share New Single "Dying Breed" Out Now





The artwork for Dying Breed is another stunning painting by the artist



The

The



Imploding The Mirage is The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first



Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The

Imploding The Mirage was pushed back from its original May release date following production delays caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of their new album, Imploding The Mirage, next Friday (21 August), THE KILLERS have shared their incredible new single, Dying Breed, out now. Already bubbling under as a fan favourite after Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci shared a sneak preview of it during a live Q&A session during lockdown, the song follows earlier singles "Caution," which has grown into one of the band's biggest ever radio hits, and "My Own Soul's Warning."The artwork for Dying Breed is another stunning painting by the artist Thomas Blackshear, who painted the piece the band is using as artwork for the new album.The Killers recently released replacement dates for their unavoidably postponed UK and Ireland 2020 stadium tour, with rescheduled dates for all original shows now taking place in May/June next year. The tour, the band's biggest ever, sold out in hours when initial dates went on sale late last year, but fans have been assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honoured and are transferable to the corresponding 2021 show.The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the shows. Remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.Imploding The Mirage is The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas and it features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the group, who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally. The band continues their reign as America's heartland heroes as they head into Imploding The Mirage. Following their 2017 #1 (UK and US) album, Wonderful Wonderful - a love letter of sorts, as Brandon Flowers crafted songs of encouragement to his wife during crippling bouts of depression - Imploding The Mirage is the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It's a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm.Imploding The Mirage was pushed back from its original May release date following production delays caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.



