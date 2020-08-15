Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This last week Machine Gun Kelly's musical career has reached new heights with two big releases "concert for aliens" and "my ex's best friend" featuring blackbear. Now, Machine Gun Kelly adds to the momentum and unleashes his new music video for "concert for aliens". Directed by fellow musician and artist Mod Sun, the "concert for aliens" music video immerses MGK into a game show that gets invaded by aliens. The humorous music video gives fans a taste of Machine Gun Kelly's lively personality.

Over the last month, Machine Gun Kelly recently teased "concert for aliens" on Good Morning America and received a VMA nomination for his video "Bloody Valentine" starring Megan Fox. The fun-hearted visual sits at over 29 million views and 100 million streams globally. Machine Gun Kelly has also been on a rapid rise in the film industry. This Friday, August 14th, Machine Gun Kelly will be seen in the new Netflix movie, Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gorden-Levitt. To date, MGK sits at six Hot 100 entries, including two top 40 singles in "Bad Things" Featuring Camilla Cabello (No.4) and 2018's "Rap Devil" (No.13). Executive produced by Travis Barker; Machine Gun Kelly will be releasing his album Tickets To My Downfall September 25th via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records/Universal Music.






