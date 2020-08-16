Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/08/2020

Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second To Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Death Tribe (ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second to Mars, etc.) premiere a new song and music video entitled "Thawra", which is chapter 2 out of 7 from the Red Experiment movie produced by Dronicon Films. The mixing and mastering was done by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Dark Tranquillity, Suicide Silence, and Kaoteon).

Death Tribe is:
Violin: Chris Baum (Bent Knee, Thirty Second to Mars, Dropkick Murphys)
Drums: Baard Kolstad (Leprous, Borknagar)
Bass: Linus Klausenitzer (ex-Obscura, Obsidious, Kaoteon)
All music, lyrics & vocals: Anthony Kaoteon (Kaoteon)






Most read news of the week
Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities
Dark Pop/Trap Goth Artist Bella Kelly Reveals Debut Single/Video "Throat"
American Authors Announces New EP "Counting Down"; The EP Is Set To Be Released On September 18, 2020
Burna Boy Unveils Release Date And Tracklist For New Album "Twice As Tall"
Recording Academy's District Advocate Day Unites Its Members To Press Congress For Continued Pandemic Relief For Music Creators
Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart & Hank Williams Jr. Announced For The Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!
Taylor Swift's Folklore Tops Billboard 200 For The 2nd Week In A Row!
BBC Proms Announce Laura Marling, Benjamin Grosvenor And Philharmonia Orchestra To Join Live Line-up




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208449 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017340183258057 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how