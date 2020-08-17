Nickelback Covers 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'



"A lot of people think that we're just a band that plays the gushy love song things but all of us have a metal-head streak," Mike Kroeger told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "So what we decided is, we're gonna make it heavy and actually make it sound a little more evil. Give it a little bit more of a darker kind of tone." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nickelback has released a cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band.The band has also released an official animated video to accompany the song. Nickelback is a Canadian rock band formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, Canada.The band is composed of guitarist and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger, and drummer Daniel Adair."A lot of people think that we're just a band that plays the gushy love song things but all of us have a metal-head streak," Mike Kroeger told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "So what we decided is, we're gonna make it heavy and actually make it sound a little more evil. Give it a little bit more of a darker kind of tone."



