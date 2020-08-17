Jacob Collier Releases Djesse Vol. 3, New Album Ft. Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Lede, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank And The Bangas, Tori Kelly & Ty Dolla $ign





Djesse Vol. 3 marks the third installment in Jacob Collier's four-album series of shifting sound, style and space. While Vol. 1 was grand and orchestral, Vol. 2 intimate and eclectic, Vol. 3 explores what Jacob describes as negative acoustic distance. In the runup to its release, he has delivered groundbreaking, self-shot performances for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Later… with Jools Holland, and NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, in addition to working with the likes of SZA and Coldplay, and earning praise from Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Teen Vogue, and many more.



Last night, Jacob Collier joined Amanpour to discuss the project - check out the interview here and read more about Djesse Vol. 3 in a new feature with The AV Club.



Djesse Vol. 3 Track List

Count The People (feat.

In My Bones (feat.

Time Alone With You (feat.

All I Need (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)

In Too Deep (feat. Kiana Ledé)

Butterflies

Sleeping On My Dreams

Running Outta Love (feat. Tori Kelly)

Light It Up On Me

He Won't Hold You (feat. Rapsody)

To Sleep



Praise for Djesse Vol. 3

"[Jacob] has become a key, fresh voice as a collaborator and musician in the past few years...'He Won't Hold You' is an unhurried, generous wash of sound in the vein of a sweeter



TIME

"[Jacob] sings and plays a studio-full of instruments, and he can't resist showing off his endless layerings, his dense harmonies, his slyly elaborate key changes. 'In My Bones' is a homage to Prince...every pause and transition gets a conspicuous musical flourish"



The New York Times

"It's high praise to say ['In My Bones'] sounds like a Stop Making Sense-era



Entertainment Weekly

"Collier is uniquely positioned to crank out his best work from quarantine"

NPR Music

"[Jacob] has become the kind of unstoppable force who can tour the world behind a four-part, 50-song album he's releasing over the course of two or three years"



Stereogum

"The polymath multi-instrumentalist is as much a classical musician as he is an a cappella composer as he is a mad, mad genius"



Consequence of Sound

"['In My Bones'] reminds us just how much fun it is to dance again"

AV Club

"['All I Need'] feels like springtime in a song"

Teen Vogue

"Jacob Collier's sweeping sound has never been easy to categorize…his lyrics rise, shrink, and distort like intermittent waves of despair as he reflects on a newfound solitude"



MTV News

