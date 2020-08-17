CLT DRP Reveal Atmospheric Video For 'I Kill For Nothing'





Their Small Pond signing news comes hot off the back of a very successful 2019 for the band on tour dates with No Violet. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton feminist electro-punk trio CLT DRP are pleased to reveal an atmospheric new video for their latest single 'I Kill For Nothing', which is out now via Small Pond Records.Riding high on a surge of radio support from BBC Radio One, BBC 6Music, Radio X, Amazing Radio, BBC Introducing, and more, the darkly atmospheric track shows yet another side to their highly experimental and diverse output, and is the latest to be taken from their startling debut album Without The Eyes, released via Small Pond Records on 28th August 2020.Commenting on the single, front woman Annie Dorrett says: "I Kill For Nothing is a self-reflective ballad about unraveling the parts of yourself that you hate and the consequences it has on the world and people around you."Alongside the news, the band are also pleased to announce their first live date for 2021, with an appearance at Burn It Down Festival alongside Dinosaur Pile Up, Palm Reader, Hacktivist, Phoxjaw and more.The trio also recently announced a rescheduled run of UK headline tour dates for September 2020. Tickets are on sale now, subject to change.Without The Eyes is released 28th August 2020 via Small Pond RecordsCLT DRP live:12 SEP 2020 - BRISTOL THEKLA (BREAKFEST)13 SEP 2020 - SOUTHAMPTON THE JOINERS21 SEP 2020 - STOKE-ON-TRENT THE UNDERGROUND22 SEP 2020 - SHEFFIELD NETWORK 223 SEP 2020 - LEICESTER THE SHED25 SEP 2020 - BRIGHTON THE GREEN DOOR STORE26 SEP 2020 - CHELTENHAM FROGFEST11 SEP 2021 - TORQUAY - BURN IT DOWN FESTIVAL 2021CLT DRP are: Annie - VocalsScott - GuitarDaphne - Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/CLTDRP/https://www.instagram.com/cltdrp/https://soundcloud.com/cltdrphttps://twitter.com/CLTDRP3A chance pairing of perspectives in the haven for nurtured ideas that is the UK's liberal capital of Brighton has lent CLT DRP the right to scream freely since 2017. Somewhere between EDM inspired electro-punk and quasi-satirical female pop, their sound and message resonate beyond expectations wherever they are.Having met in University in Brighton in 2017, CLT DRP have already made a huge impact on the local scene while garnering interest across the rest of the country and further afield. Since their first release, 'Merry Go Round', the trio have honed their sound, growing in confidence with each step.Previously-released singles 'Speak To My', 'Where The Boys Are', 'Worth It' and 'Like Father' have received increasingly high profile support from The Line of Best Fit, Guitar World, London In Stereo, Bristol In Stereo, Fred Perry Subculture, UPSET Magazine, DORK Magazine, Louder Than War, VISIONS, NARC., Come Play With Me, New Noise Magazine, Atwood Magazine, Digital Tour Bus and many more.Their Small Pond signing news comes hot off the back of a very successful 2019 for the band on tour dates with No Violet.



