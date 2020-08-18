Lil Mosey Celebrates Success And Gifts Fans Three New Songs; "Blueberry Faygo" Soars To Double Platinum Status





Focus On Me New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In honor of his torrid success in 2020, spearheaded by his summery Billboard Hot 100 top-ten single "Blueberry Faygo," Lil Mosey gives fans three new tracks as part of his Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak). Previously released singles "Back At It" featuring Lil Baby and "Top Gone" with Lunay also reside on Mosey's latest endeavor, which punctuates his scorching run with his 2019 album that crossed the 500,000 mark. The highlight of his new release is the sticky sample-laden "Bands Out the Roof," which flexes his penchant for inescapable melodies.In its 26th week on the Hot 100, " Blueberry Faygo " clawed its way back into top-ten, solidifying Mosey's robust presence on the mainstream circuit. This summer, the bubbly jam also leaped its way into double-platinum status, marking its ubiquitous influence in hip-hop.Mosey's exponential rise dates back to his 2018 rookie campaign, and debut project Northsbest, which spawned his double platinum hit "Noticed." In 2019, he graduated into a Certified Hitmaker with his glossy, star-studded album featuring Chris Brown, Gunna, and Trippie Redd. The project peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and kicked off his Certified Hitmaker World Tour.Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) Tracklist:Blueberry FaygoTop Gone (with Lunay)Back At It (ft. Lil Baby)Stuck in a Dream (ft. Gunna)G Walk (with Chris Brown)Live This WildSo FastNever Scared (ft. Trippie Redd)Rose Gold Speed RacinBankroll (ft. AJ Tracey)Jet to the WestRockstarsDreaminSee My BabySpace CoupeKari's WorldBands Out Tha RoofMy DuesFocus On Me



