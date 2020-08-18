Jessie Reyez Makes History Performing On Top Of Toronto's CN Tower





Watch New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez will make history tonight as the first artist ever to perform both the American and Canadian National Anthems from the top of Toronto's CN Tower EdgeWalk,116 stories above the ground, ahead of Round 1 Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors' NBA Playoff Series. The larger than life event is groundbreaking for television and solidifies another incredible moment in the early career of one of the most talked-about artists of 2020. The internationally-televised performance will air during the late afternoon game, starting at 4 p.m. EST, between the reigning NBA champions and the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA has been an incredible ally to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and this moment will be another great feat in history.The momentous news comes after a busy summer for Jessie Reyez. Last week, the Toronto native performed " Before Love Came To Kill Us " on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, UPROXX called it "an intimate and aesthetically lovely few minutes."Earlier this year, Reyez released her debut studio album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, on Island Records/Universal Music. With both peer accolades and critical acclaim, Reyez's debut album was praised by The New York Times, Variety, Pitchfork, Vibe and Time. With over 350M global streams upon release, the debut resulted in a nomination for the 2020 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album, earning the title of Top Female Debut Album and #2 R&B album of 2020 on release week. The debut was followed with a support run on global superstar Billie Eilish's U.S., UK and European stadium tour, which was abruptly stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to be rescheduled at a later date. Friends from years prior, Eilish introduced Reyez before she performed her modern take on the classic Patsy Cline single " Crazy " on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Reyez also recently visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and gave a duet performance of her RIAA certified-platinum reimagined hit "Imported" with 6LACK Watch Jessie Reyez sing from the top of Toronto's CN Tower EdgeWalk today at 4 p.m. EST on Sportsnet and stream/purchase Before Love Came To Kill Us now. More news to follow soon!



