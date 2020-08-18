Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/08/2020

Sam Roberts Band Share 'I Like The Way You Talk About The Future'

Sam Roberts Band Share 'I Like The Way You Talk About The Future'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "I Like The Way You Talk About The Future" is the second new track for 2020 from Sam Roberts Band. Blending an infectious, thick groove with trippy vibes and inspired lyrics, "I Like The Way You Talk About The Future" is a head-nodding, instantaneously catchy track, fitting for the times we're living in.

"Essentially, in my mind, it comes back to the need for some light. A way forward. To shine some kind of bright light on the future, the path that we're walking and not giving in to despair," shares Roberts

Sam Roberts is #59 on Billboard's Top 150 Overall Selling Canadian Artists. Sam Roberts Band have been nominated for an incredible 14 Junos, winning six along the way and 14 MuchMusic Video Awards, taking home five. Roberts' songs have long-lasting success across radio and sales. Sam Roberts Band continue to deliver their legacy of hit singles to take over the airwaves. Their fiery spirit have made their live shows so legendary, earning them spots performing everywhere from Letterman and Conan, to specialty shows like The Tragically Hip in Bobcaygeon, and major festivals from Bonnaroo to ACL, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, and SARStock, and alongside heroes like The Rolling Stones and AC/DC.






