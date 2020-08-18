Big Black Delta To Release 'Lost In Time' On Bill & Ted Face The Music Film Soundtrack





13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Black Delta has announced that he will be in the soundtrack for upcoming original motion picture, Bill & Ted Face The Music. His single, "Lost in Time" will be the soundtrack's opener and will be released August 28th, to which he adds, "Any Bill and Ted fans? Thankfully, our two favorite Wyld Stallyns are back in a new movie coming out later this month. I'm super chuffed to say I wrote a couple songs for it. New music literally written months ago. I hope you're into shred and kindness. To my fellow guitar players, Floyd Rose 4eva."In addition to this announcement, Big Black Delta has announced their upcoming live virtual performance on September 12th, "Live From The Living Room" tickets are on sale now and available here."I wanted to sing and shred for you but didn't want you to catch consumption. So some friends and I decided to set up in a living room in LAUREL CANYON so I can perform some new and old songs for you to get dosed to. Pretty stoked. What's cool about doing my own sound is that I can deliver a live sound I can stand behind, mistakes and all. I hope you dig and dance with me. You'll be safe at home, so take your pants off and helicopter your s...""Big Black Delta's music is the heart and soul of this soundtrack. Jonathan Bates is able to bridge the sonic divide between 1989 and 2020, creating evocative, transcendent recordings that will also make guitar players stand up and cheer. The irrepressible energy and optimism of Bill & Ted live on in these two incredible contributions to the soundtrack."- Jonathan Leahy (Music Supervisor & Soundtrack Producer)This August, Los Angeles based independent label 10K Projects will release Bill & Ted Face The Music, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a musical body of work curated for Orion Pictures and Hammerstone Studios forthcoming motion picture Bill & Ted Face The Music. Executive produced by Elliot Grainge, founder of 10K Projects, the album will feature music from the film including "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" by Weezer, available today. Highlighting the band's characteristic SoCal rock sound and penchant for poppy melodies, "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" shows the iconic hitmaking group playing to their greatest strengths. The star-studded soundtrack features previously unreleased original songs from other notable rock acts including Mastodon, Cold War Kids, FIDLAR, Big Black Delta, and Lamb of God as well as newcomers like POORSTACY, Alec Wigdahl, and more. Full track listing is available below.The third movie in the series, Bill & Ted Face The Music is directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the duo behind the Bill & Ted franchise. The film stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the title characters.Bill & Ted Face The Music, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available on all digital platforms on August 28, and the film will be available on demand and in select cinemas on the same day.Elliot Grainge: I couldn't be more excited to partner with Orion Pictures on their iconic Bill & Ted film franchise for 10K Projects' first venture into the soundtrack world. Bill & Ted Face The Music is an ode to music enthusiasts around the world and taps into the Gen Z audience, a generation championed by 10K. We are delighted to have our own innovative acts Alec Wigdahl and POORSTACY featured on the soundtrack, next to some of the greatest rock acts of all time including Weezer, Mastodon and Lamb of God, bringing together artists from across generations to celebrate our shared love of music.Jonathan Leahy (Music Supervisor & Soundtrack Producer): "This is an ambitious soundtrack, featuring all brand-new songs, from metal to Pop to a song that saves the universe. Thanks to Elliot and his team at 10K we were able to assemble a massive amount of talent on this album, including the debut recordings of a band we already know and love, Wyld Stallyns."The soundtrack partnership was negotiated on behalf of Hammerstone Studios by Ashley Waldron Executive in Charge of Music/Co-Producer: "10K has been a terrific partner in the curation of this soundtrack. Elliot and his team have been supportive and enthusiastic, we've truly enjoyed the journey."Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - TRACKLISTING:1. Big Black Delta - "Lost in Time"2. Alec Wigdahl - "Big Red Balloon"3. Weezer - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"4. Cold War Kids - "Story Of Our Lives"5. Mastodon - "Rufus Lives"6. Big Black Delta - "Circuits Of Time"7. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"8. Lamb Of God - "The Death Of Us"9. FIDLAR - "Breaker"10. Culture Wars - " Leave Me Alone 11. Blame My Youth - "Right Where You Belong"12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face the Music"13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"



