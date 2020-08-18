Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 18/08/2020

Levellers Go Straight To #4 In The Midweeks

Levellers Go Straight To #4 In The Midweeks
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Levellers on Friday released their brand new album Peace, which today is #4 in the official midweeks chart and has been receiving rave reviews from media and fans alike as another classic album to add to their already affirmed catalogue. The album is available to buy here.

Peace arrives almost eight years since the Brighton band's last album of original material, 2012's Static On The Airwaves, and 30 years since they announced themselves with A Weapon Called The Word.

The album features powerful recent single 'Generation Fear' as well as 'Calling Out' and 'Food Roof Family' and is a very timely yet reflective collection.
Produced by Sean Lakeman, Peace is an album about the state of the world and of the band's mind and its 11 electrifying songs are a charged reaction to a world that seems to be teetering on the edge of madness and self-destruction.

To keep fans further engaged in the lead up to release, the band put out limited video streams of other tracks from the album with most recent being 'Our Future', which is the closing track on the album and an anthem of optimism.

Over the years, the band - Mark Chadwick (singer/guitarist), Jeremy Cunningham (Bass), Jon Sevink (fiddle), Charlie Heather (drums), Simon Friend (singer/guitarist) and Matt Savage (keyboards) - have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.

At the weekend, the band would have been enjoying playing the new songs live at their very own Beautiful Days Festival, which has no corporate sponsorship or branding and was started back in 2003 and is a staple of the UK festival circuit.
Furthermore, they have a number of rescheduled tour dates for next year.
The fire that fueled them 30 years ago has never extinguished and now with Peace, that fire burns brighter than ever.






Most read news of the week
Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities
American Authors Announces New EP "Counting Down"; The EP Is Set To Be Released On September 18, 2020
Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart & Hank Williams Jr. Announced For The Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Recording Academy's District Advocate Day Unites Its Members To Press Congress For Continued Pandemic Relief For Music Creators
Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!
Lil Yachty Releases The Video For "Pardon Me (Ft. Future & Mike Will Made-It)"
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Jill Scott To Star In Mahalia Jackson Biopic, Produced By Jamie Foxx & Queen Latifah
Hip Hop Artist J'Moris's Grind Is Strong On New Street-Wise Banger "Off The Porch"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0257111 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021929740905762 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how