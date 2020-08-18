Colombian Star Carlos Vives Will Premiere His New Documentary "Cumbiana" On The Grammy Museum's Digital Museum On August 21





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Carlos Vives will premiere his new documentary, CUMBIANA, the story behind his 14th album on the GRAMMY Museum®'s digital museum on Fri, August 21 beginning at 1 p.m. PT. at grammymuseum.org/cumbiana and Carlos Vives will attend an exclusive conversation with Felix Contreras from NPR Alt Latino to discuss the documentary immediately following the screening. CUMBIANA was directed by Carlos Felipe Montoya and produced by Isabel Cristina Vasquez from Mestiza Films.During the last few years, Vives has been investigating the origin of Cumbia and has done extensive research to find the roots of the genre and has involved a unique mix of instruments, sounds and melodies to create the music for his new album Cumbiana.An album of 10 songs inspired by daily life and the ancestral spirits of a region on the north coast of Colombia, the place of origin of cumbia and where amphibian culture predominates. This album is a work with the power to send a message to the general public, and this documentary presents its creation showing the process through each song. Carlos Vives' musical exploration takes him back to the origin to understand that vallenato himself is a son of cumbia and create once again a biocultural landmark that can transform vision of Colombia against its own history. "Cumbiana" will put the world to think about the amphibian territory and the vast region that is waiting to be reinterpreted to find an authentic treasure of Colombian culture.Through the documentary we see the majesty of the Magdalena River ecosystem and its swamps, but also the environmental challenges it faces and that cannot be overcome for good until its biocultural importance is understood; something to which the album and this documentary can contribute enormously.At the same time, we will get to know first-hand the process of creating the image and the concept of the album, as well as each of the songs that make up the new work by Carlos Vives through an immersion in the Gaira Música Local studio, which also includes the voices and collaborations of artists such as Jessie Reyez, Alejandro Sanz, Ziggy Marley, Elkin Robinson and Rubén Blades.With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, Carlos Vives represents Colombia's most emblematic artist of all time. As an ambassador of Colombian and Latin American culture and sounds, he was the first Colombian to ever win a Grammy award, and to date has taken two Grammy® and eleven Latin Grammy®. The album "Vives" surpassed 2 billion streams and includes the worldwide anthems " La Bicicleta " (Shakira) and "Robarte un beso" (Yatra), both videos generating a combined 2.5 billion views. In 2019 "Si me das tu amor" alongside (Wisin) peaked No. 1 on Billboard's "Latin Rhythm Airplay" and charted for 20 consecutive weeks and received a nomination for "Best Tropical song" at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020. As he continues to work in support of Tras La Perla, he became the first artist to break attendance records at Colombia's Movistar arena for selling out four consecutive shows. In May, he released his 14th studio album, Cumbiana. The album scored his 19th, Top 10 Billboard Tropical Airplay chart with the first single " No Te Vayas ". Cumbiana sees Vives bringing the history of Cumbia to the modern age, guest artists include Ruben Blades, Ziggy Marley, Alejandro Sanz, Jessie Reyez, among others.The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form - from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity. For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.



