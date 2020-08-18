The Video-on-demand Gamble

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live streaming has changed the way many of us consume our favourite content and has even introduced many of us to some new favourites too - the top of this list is definitely within the rise of Esport viewership and esports betting as it now captures millions of viewers. The growing number of events and ease of access to watching has certainly led to the huge boon that esports betting is currently finding, with a growing number of offers now hitting the market. One of these is the Sky bet free bets offer to encourage newer players too - but this isn't the only area to find benefit from live streaming and on demand video. This page offers bonuses for both new and returning players, to be used across a host of different markets, from casino to even sport and poker. These offers are set to continue and will soon be used for players getting involved on these different upcoming esports markets. Platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been able to capitalize on this increasing ease of access as the platforms have become giants, and the latest entry from Disney+ has been no slouch here either as it recaptures the youth in many viewers by offering a catalogue of classics. Looking to change the mould, however, Disney+ has also turned to doing things a little differently. The first of this changes had been seen with the release of Hamilton - originally slated to go on a full theatrical run, the events early this year with the pandemic may have been in part responsible for the change as the feature was released exclusively on the streaming platform instead and to great success, as at the start of July the title was the most streamed title across all platforms and accounted for 87% of all streamed time on Disney+ itself. The next title to release has been considered a big of a gamble, however - the live action remake of the classic Mulan. Following a similar pattern to Hamilton, the title was scheduled to release in March but the pandemic had forced delays, the title will now instead release directly on to Disney+. Other titles have found success doing the same, Universals Trolls managed to make more in a short stint releasing on demand than the previous did with a cinema release, but the gamble comes in the cost being charged - subscribers will have to fork out an additional $30 to rent Mulan, and with no information on rent term or length it has seemed a little steep to many. It does have some merit, a family who may pay $10 for cinema tickets may save a little, but whilst already charging for a subscription there may be a wider audience that aren't willing to pay the additional cost. If the gamble does pay off though it could cause a big change for many studios - increasing numbers of people are primarily using streaming platforms to consume media and new releases being exclusive certainly make them more accessible for many - with Mulan set to release set for September 4 th , we'll soon have an answer on whether or not video-on-demand can directly compete and replace the cinema, or if it will fall flat and the well known institution will live on after the pandemic is over.



