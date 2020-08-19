"Utopia" Sets Out To Save The World September 25





Though the comic at the center of the series predicts the world's end, Utopia is filled with hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters - brought to life by an ensemble cast of breakout and seasoned talent. Utopia premieres



Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series was written by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia." Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic's famed central character,



Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated series Utopia will premiere Friday, September 25. The official trailer and key art for Utopia were also released today. The eight-part conspiracy thriller comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). After years of honing the ambitious project, Flynn delivers an artfully detailed series that urges viewers to expect the unexpected, save humanity, but first... find Jessica Hyde.Though the comic at the center of the series predicts the world's end, Utopia is filled with hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters - brought to life by an ensemble cast of breakout and seasoned talent. Utopia premieres September 25 in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India and Japan. Dubbed foreign language versions will premiere later this fall in additional territories worldwide.Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series was written by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia." Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, in his first series regular role for television. Rainn Wilson stars as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios. Utopia will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.



