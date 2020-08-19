Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 19/08/2020

"Utopia" Sets Out To Save The World September 25

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated series Utopia will premiere Friday, September 25. The official trailer and key art for Utopia were also released today. The eight-part conspiracy thriller comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). After years of honing the ambitious project, Flynn delivers an artfully detailed series that urges viewers to expect the unexpected, save humanity, but first... find Jessica Hyde.

Though the comic at the center of the series predicts the world's end, Utopia is filled with hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters - brought to life by an ensemble cast of breakout and seasoned talent. Utopia premieres September 25 in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India and Japan. Dubbed foreign language versions will premiere later this fall in additional territories worldwide.

Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series was written by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia." Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, in his first series regular role for television. Rainn Wilson stars as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios. Utopia will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.






Most read news of the week
Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities
Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Stevie Nicks: 'Covid-19 Crisis Is A Literal American Horror Story'
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212841 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001622200012207 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how