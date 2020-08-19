Zara Larsson's Single "WOW" Featured In The Netflix Film "Work It" Takes Off



Cumulative worldwide numbers jumped exponentially over 2,300% from 17K streams-per-day to a whopping 447K streams-per-day. In the United States alone, the song exploded from 7K streams-per-day to 120K streams-per-day. On Spotify, it grew from 13K streams-per-day to 343K streams-per-day, while increasing on Apple



Produced by none other than Marshmello, "WOW" notably figures prominently in a pivotal sequence during Work It. The song plays during a transformative moment and powerful dance routine for protagonist Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter). The film is now available on Netflix worldwide.



The song has eclipsed over 40 million streams to date and earned widespread acclaim. Upon release, Idolator dubbed it, "easily her best yet," and



All women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers,

vimeo.com/446964693/92a40ca376

www.idolator.com/7758686/zara-larsson-wow-review-marshmello?safari=1

www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/music/ct-ott-zara-larsson-house-of-blues-0503-story.html

smarturl.it/WOW.ZL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zara Larsson has quietly notched yet another hit. Following a placement during a key sequence in the Netflix film Work It, her single "WOW" recently lit up streaming platforms.Cumulative worldwide numbers jumped exponentially over 2,300% from 17K streams-per-day to a whopping 447K streams-per-day. In the United States alone, the song exploded from 7K streams-per-day to 120K streams-per-day. On Spotify, it grew from 13K streams-per-day to 343K streams-per-day, while increasing on Apple Music from 3K streams-per-day to 87K+ streams-per-day and on Amazon Music from 1K streams-per-day to 11K+ streams-per-day. Not to mention, it emerged as the #5 "Most Shazam'ed track in the United States and #6 globally."Produced by none other than Marshmello, "WOW" notably figures prominently in a pivotal sequence during Work It. The song plays during a transformative moment and powerful dance routine for protagonist Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter). The film is now available on Netflix worldwide.The song has eclipsed over 40 million streams to date and earned widespread acclaim. Upon release, Idolator dubbed it, "easily her best yet," and Chicago Tribune predicted, "'Wow' may help Larsson become as famous in America as she is everywhere else."All women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers, Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop music and culture forward with empowered, enlightened, and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records. Her RIAA gold-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as "the second most-streamed debut on Spotify by a female artist ever," eclipsing 5.5 billion streams. Her growing catalog boasts one smash after another, including the triple-platinum " Never Forget You " with MNEK, the platinum " Lush Life " and "Ain't My Fault," and, most recently, 2019's gold "Ruin My Life." Out of dozens of nominations, she has received various awards and honors at the Swedish Grammi Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, MTV EMAs, and more. Gracing the stage of the 2017 Nobel Prize Peace Concert, she performed the platinum " Symphony " with collaborators Clean Bandit. Emerging from lockdown in 2020 with a fierce, focused, and feminine fire, Zara arrives with a bold and boundary breaking body of work for her second international album.vimeo.com/446964693/92a40ca376www.idolator.com/7758686/zara-larsson-wow-review-marshmello?safari=1www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/music/ct-ott-zara-larsson-house-of-blues-0503-story.htmlsmarturl.it/WOW.ZL



