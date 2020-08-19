Seth Sikes Releases Fire Island Video 'Howdy Neighbor!'



The original "Summer Stock" tune, which was written by Harry Warren with lyrics by Mack Gordon, is one of Sikes's favorite Garland numbers.



Sikes said, "I have always thought the image of Judy driving a tractor and singing this song was the most joyous -- and ridiculous -- thing I'd ever seen. I've been lucky enough to be staying in Fire Island Pines all summer, and since everyone here is always waving to each other, I kept thinking, 'I've GOT to borrow or steal somebody's tractor and make a Pines version of this song!' I aimed to capture the all-out friendliness of this island getaway." For his modern video tribute, Sikes has written parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert, who has collaborated with him on all his previous videos.



Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to



Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Belowon October 26 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seth Sikes, the New York City singing sensation, has released his latest in a series of hilarious music viral videos this summer from Fire Island. "Howdy Neighbor!" is a giddy, pitch-perfect salute to his idol Judy Garland, who originally sang the song titled "(Howdy Neighbor) Happy Harvest" in the 1950 MGM musical "Summer Stock."The original "Summer Stock" tune, which was written by Harry Warren with lyrics by Mack Gordon, is one of Sikes's favorite Garland numbers.Sikes said, "I have always thought the image of Judy driving a tractor and singing this song was the most joyous -- and ridiculous -- thing I'd ever seen. I've been lucky enough to be staying in Fire Island Pines all summer, and since everyone here is always waving to each other, I kept thinking, 'I've GOT to borrow or steal somebody's tractor and make a Pines version of this song!' I aimed to capture the all-out friendliness of this island getaway." For his modern video tribute, Sikes has written parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert, who has collaborated with him on all his previous videos.Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Belowon October 26 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/.



