Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/08/2020

Seth Sikes Releases Fire Island Video 'Howdy Neighbor!'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seth Sikes, the New York City singing sensation, has released his latest in a series of hilarious music viral videos this summer from Fire Island. "Howdy Neighbor!" is a giddy, pitch-perfect salute to his idol Judy Garland, who originally sang the song titled "(Howdy Neighbor) Happy Harvest" in the 1950 MGM musical "Summer Stock."
The original "Summer Stock" tune, which was written by Harry Warren with lyrics by Mack Gordon, is one of Sikes's favorite Garland numbers.

Sikes said, "I have always thought the image of Judy driving a tractor and singing this song was the most joyous -- and ridiculous -- thing I'd ever seen. I've been lucky enough to be staying in Fire Island Pines all summer, and since everyone here is always waving to each other, I kept thinking, 'I've GOT to borrow or steal somebody's tractor and make a Pines version of this song!' I aimed to capture the all-out friendliness of this island getaway." For his modern video tribute, Sikes has written parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert, who has collaborated with him on all his previous videos.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Belowon October 26 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/.






Most read news of the week
Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities
Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'
The Killers Share New Single "Dying Breed" Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0219660 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015132427215576 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how