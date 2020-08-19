Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/08/2020

Inside Lands Virtual Festival Lineup Announced

Inside Lands Virtual Festival Lineup Announced
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The producers of Outside Lands, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents, announce the artist lineup and programming details for Inside Lands, a free virtual festival celebration taking place this August 28-29 on Twitch.

The event will feature iconic archival sets, exclusive live musical performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, producers, fans, small businesses and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind.

Among the artists confirmed for Inside Lands performances are Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant, as well as artists that are part of the Outside Lands 2021 festival lineup, including Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER and Sharon Van Etten.

The virtual festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch. Twitch's live streaming service offers an unparalleled level of interaction and connection to enhance attendees' experience at the virtual festival. With its massive, vibrant community and unique engagement features, Inside Lands on Twitch will bring the best parts of an in-person festival online. Fans can tune in to the streaming broadcast for free each day at twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.
"This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances," said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. "By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience."

A specialty Inside Lands merch capsule collection will also be available as a limited run in celebration of the virtual festival weekend. The full festival stream schedule and additional programming details will be announced soon. For more details, visit www.SFInsideLands.com.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes for Outside Lands 2021 are on sale now at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down with no additional payments until 2021. The 2021 lineup features Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975 and many more. As always, Outside Lands will be offering the best in cutting edge food, beer, wine and other cultural programming including the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival.

For over a decade, Outside Lands has set new standards for festivals globally, revolutionizing how music, food, drink and now cannabis can be enjoyed side by side with some of the most exciting musical acts from around the world. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park round out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.






