Joshua Crumbly Releases New Single And Video "Reflection"

Earlier this year, Joshua released his debut full-length Rise -- the album earned acclaim from Hypebeast, Indieshuffle, Jazziz, WBGO, Earmilk, No Treble, Exclaim!, Glide, Ones to Watch, and The FADER, who said Rise features "explosions of synths mixed with a driving drum pattern that has the dusty texture of a jazz lounge." Crumbly has recorded and toured with a staggering list of genre-blurring artists including Kamasi Washington, Lizz Wright, Stefon Harris, Ravi Coltrane, Anthony Wilson, Terence Blanchard, and Leon Bridges. The music on Rise manages to draw inspiration from all of those artists, melding into an uncategorizable but eminently inviting sound. "My goal is to write songs that can be performed at rock festivals or jazz clubs or concert halls," Crumbly insists. "I come from a very diverse musical background and believe that this album has something for everyone." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, bassist, composer, and bandleader Joshua Crumbly released a new single and video titled "Reflection." The video was directed and edited by Alan Be, and filmed by Drew Robinson. BuzzBandsLA described it as "a song whose warm keys (courtesy of David Cook) and restrained percussion glow with hope, despite what dominates the headlines every day.""I was in a very pensive mood with everything going on in the world and wrote this song while the news was playing in the background," Crumbly says. "The progression allowed me the space to brood in my thoughts and feelings as well as brought me to a more hopeful place the more I played it. The video is meant to symbolize holding on to that small glimmer of light and finding one's own belief that we are going to get through this. I think there's been a tremendous focus on the 'rage' and similar emotions of this time, but not enough on the moments of unity worldwide. The protest photos/footage is from all over the world: Netherlands, Manchester (UK), NYC, and Los Angeles. The global awareness & togetherness as well as family has given me something to hold onto. Maybe we'll all truly see ourselves in one another one day. I hope to have captured the 'bittersweetness' of the time but also hopefully convey an uplifting message, both sonically and visually that leaves room for your own 'Reflection.'"Earlier this year, Joshua released his debut full-length Rise -- the album earned acclaim from Hypebeast, Indieshuffle, Jazziz, WBGO, Earmilk, No Treble, Exclaim!, Glide, Ones to Watch, and The FADER, who said Rise features "explosions of synths mixed with a driving drum pattern that has the dusty texture of a jazz lounge." Crumbly has recorded and toured with a staggering list of genre-blurring artists including Kamasi Washington, Lizz Wright, Stefon Harris, Ravi Coltrane, Anthony Wilson, Terence Blanchard, and Leon Bridges. The music on Rise manages to draw inspiration from all of those artists, melding into an uncategorizable but eminently inviting sound. "My goal is to write songs that can be performed at rock festivals or jazz clubs or concert halls," Crumbly insists. "I come from a very diverse musical background and believe that this album has something for everyone."



