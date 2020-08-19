Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 19/08/2020

Grayscale Announces New UK Headline Dates For 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAYSCALE have announced rescheduled UK headline dates for May/June 2021. Originally slated to take place in May 2020, Grayscale's first headline dates in the UK will be bigger this time around, with the addition of Manchester and Glasgow dates and with the London show set to take place at the iconic Underworld on May 31. "Covid got in the way last time," Grayscale explain of the rescheduling. "But we cannot wait to finally headline for the first time ever in the UK. We've always loved playing overseas. This is a really cool moment in our history and is going to be a tour we remember forever."

VIDEOS BELOW
Grayscale recently released their Live From The Barber Shop Studios EP via Fearless Records. It features three reimagined versions of songs from the band's second album 'Nella Vita', which arrived in September 2019 and delighted fans across the globe. The "Reimagined" versions are enhanced and embellished with horns and additional musicians, fully demonstrating the depth and breadth of the band's songwriting skills. "Every single member of the band grew up with an incredibly wide musical palette," explains guitarist Dallas Molster, who produced the EP. "We were drawn to everything from jazz, classic rock, hip-hop and anything in between. We saw this as an opportunity to rearrange our songs in totally different styles and to tap into some different musical influences than usual."

GRAYSCALE LIVE IN THE UK 2021:
May 28 - Manchester Academy 3
May 31 - London Underworld
June 02 - Glasgow Classic Grand
June 03 - Birmingham o2 Academy 3

GRAYSCALE ARE:
Collin Walsh — Vocals | Dallas Molster — Guitar | Andrew Kyne — Guitar
Nick Ventimiglia — Bass | Nick Veno — Drums

