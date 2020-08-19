Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 19/08/2020

LA's Satellite Citi Release New Single "Black Magic" Off Upcoming Album Produced By Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "'Black Magic' is about overcoming the tight grip of an overbearing relationship. There can be toxic relationships in life, whether it's romantic or a friendship, where you feel trapped under someone's spell. The song is about breaking free from that spell. Musically, we wanted 'Black Magic' to have an anthemic feel, something everyone could sing along to." - Anna Gevorkian (vocals, drums)

So Cal rockers Satellite Citi have dropped a new single and music video "Black Magic" off their forthcoming album 'Fear Tactics' which they're currently working on with producer Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Placebo).
Stream the "Black Magic" video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_1yimHS3bE
Stream "Black Magic" on all digital platforms: https://linktr.ee/satelliteciti

The track will be featured in the closing credits of the upcoming documentary "Long Live Rock...& Celebrate the Chaos," featuring artists such as Metallica, Halestorm, Rob Zombie and many more. The film is directed by Jonathan McHugh and produced by Gary Spivack. Check out a teaser here: https://youtu.be/tzxUhfCigX4 and visit the film's website at www.longliverockmovie.com for additional information.

Satellite Citi is a rock band hailing from the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles, CA. Front-woman Anna Gevorkian, serves as both lead vocalist and drummer, combining thrashing vocals with equally heart-thumping drumming. While guitarist and backing vocalist, Shaunt Sulahian provides powerful and distinctive guitar riffs that are both an homage to classic anthem rock, yet wholly original and infectiously catchy. The band is joined on stage by 2 anonymous Spacewalkers on bass and guitar, creating a one of a kind atmospheric aesthetic for their live shows.

