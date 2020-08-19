Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 19/08/2020

Chicago Pop Punk Band Wilmette Debuting Another New Track/Video ("Alchemy") Off Upcoming Self-Titled EP

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Illinois-based pop-punk band Wilmette is debuting a new single and music video for the new song "Alchemy," the second single off the band's upcoming self-titled EP, out September 25 on Mutant League Records.
Stream the "Alchemy" video (directed by Alex Zarek) here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZQ8dLoB1xo&feature=youtu.be.
Pre-save the new EP here: https://orcd.co/selftitled.
Pre-order physical copies on vinyl, cd + merch bundles here: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com/categories/wilmette

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic label debut "Anxious Body" was produced by Seth Henderson at ABG Studios (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) and mastered by Kris Crummett (Sleeping With Sirens).

What others have said about Wilmette:
"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*
"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock Sound
As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"






Most read news of the week
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'
Venom Prison Release Second Single From Upcoming Album 'Primeval'
Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second To Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie
The Killers Share New Single "Dying Breed" Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0216751 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021016597747803 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how