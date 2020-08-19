Chicago Pop Punk Band Wilmette Debuting Another New Track/Video ("Alchemy") Off Upcoming Self-Titled EP



As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Illinois-based pop-punk band Wilmette is debuting a new single and music video for the new song "Alchemy," the second single off the band's upcoming self-titled EP, out September 25 on Mutant League Records.Stream the "Alchemy" video (directed by Alex Zarek) here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZQ8dLoB1xo&feature=youtu.be.Pre-save the new EP here: https://orcd.co/selftitled.Pre-order physical copies on vinyl, cd + merch bundles here: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com/categories/wilmetteHailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic label debut "Anxious Body" was produced by Seth Henderson at ABG Studios (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) and mastered by Kris Crummett (Sleeping With Sirens).What others have said about Wilmette:"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock SoundAs Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"



