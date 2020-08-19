Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 19/08/2020

Joan Jett And Carole King Support Herizon Music Foundation's Programs For Young Women In Music

Joan Jett And Carole King Support Herizon Music Foundation's Programs For Young Women In Music
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joan Jett succeeded against all odds, and Herizon Music wants to help the next generation of women do the same.
Herizon Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is on a mission to provide education, experience, and role-modeling programs benefitting the next generation of women in music. Since its inception in 2019, Herizon Music has provided scholarship grants for 30 teen girls in need to attend music/sound camps, launched the podcast Backstage Chats with Women in Music, and is developing a "covid-proof" educational series designed specifically for the next generation of women who want to succeed in the music industry.

Due to the current pandemic and economic crisis, these programs are essential to young women in building the skillset, confidence, and community they need to launch a career in an industry that is still male dominated. Access to female mentors and tools for professional development in a safe environment are key to girls at risk — foster children, immigrants, orphans, and those from economically disadvantaged single-parent homes.

Herizon Music Foundation is auctioning items signed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett and Carole King on CharityBuzz.com August 11 - 27, 2020. Supported by partners Gibson Brands and Strait Music, auction proceeds go toward Herizon Music programs. Bid on the auction at https://www.charitybuzz.com/HerizonMusic.

Herizon Music's founder Thea Wood was inspired by the documentary "Bad Reputation" about Joan Jett's career. Wood decided it was time to shift back and give back to the industry in which she began her career. "Joan Jett succeeded against all odds, and Herizon Music wants to help the next generation of women do the same. When she heard about our programs, Jett signed an Epiphone SG guitar and sent a surprise swag bag with a t-shirt, a Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Greatest Hits CD, and some guitar picks," said Wood.

Iconic songwriter Carole King also didn't hesitate to support the cause. King signed a mini-keyboard and a copy of her autobiography "A Natural Woman: A Memoir."

The items were originally slated to be auctioned at the SXSW 2020 trade show in Austin, Texas, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. "The silver lining is that now any collector or super fan can bid on these collectibles no matter where they are thanks to CharityBuzz's online auction platform. It's exciting to see music, technology, and philanthropy working together in harmony," Wood added.
Please contact Elise Krentzel of EK Public Relations at elise@ekpublicrelations.com or 512.586.4384 for more information.






Most read news of the week
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second To Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Keith Urban Reveals Collaborations With P!nk, Breland, Nile Rodgers And Eric Church For The Speed Of Now Part 1
Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Venom Prison Release Second Single From Upcoming Album 'Primeval'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001690149307251 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how