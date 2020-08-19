Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 19/08/2020

Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, Ex-Psyopus, etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming EP "Inside Shells"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dissonant tech-death band Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, ex-Psyopus, etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Inside Shells", which will be out in stores August 21.

Evilyn got it's start in 2017 as a collaboration between Jeanne Artemis Strieder of Coma Cluster Void and Anthony Lipari of Thoren. The goal was to create an old school style death metal record with more dissonance than you usually hear. While writing it took on a shape of it's own, dark and haunting.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Jeanne had to take a step back to focus on other musical endeavors. Jeanne still had a massive impact on the record, by having a hand in arranging, mixing, album artwork, and filling in the rest of the line up with masters like Lee Fisher (Fawn Limbs, Alphanumeric, elinguis, ex-Psyopus) and Jim Hildebrandt (Human Beansauce).






