Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 20/08/2020

General Tire Live! @ Home Featuring Brett Eldredge With Host Bobby Bones

General Tire Live! @ Home Featuring Brett Eldredge With Host Bobby Bones
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Thursday, August 20, General Tire will be hosting a one-night-only live virtual concert featuring country Singer-Songwriter star Brett Eldredge. The evening event will be hosted by acclaimed radio and television personality Bobby Bones, and will include special appearances by NASCAR legend Richard Petty and Team GT Fishing's Ott DeFoe and Edwin Evers. The virtual concert will be live-streamed at www.gtliveathome.com at 8/7 p.m. CT.

As part of an effort to treat fans to something special in a year when attending live sporting events has been limited, General Tire is excited to bring the entertainment directly to your streaming devices with this live concert event. During the hour event, Bobby Bones will lead engaging Q&As with each of the special guests, interviewing MLF pro anglers and funny guys, Ott DeFoe and Edwin Evers, as well as The King, Richard Petty. Then, Bobby will introduce Brett Eldredge, fresh off the release of his latest album, Sunday Drive, for a Q&A that will lead into a live concert. There will be giveaways, games and more throughout.
This family-friendly event is free for all participants. Be sure to visit www.gtliveathome.com for access to tune in to this free event Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8/7 p.m. CT.






Most read news of the week
Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second To Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Keith Urban Reveals Collaborations With P!nk, Breland, Nile Rodgers And Eric Church For The Speed Of Now Part 1
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
The Killers Share New Single "Dying Breed" Out Now
Documentary 'Herb Alpert Is...' Set For World Premiere 10/1, Career-Spanning Audio Boxed Set Out 10/2
Afrojack & Chico Rose Reveal New Lyric Video For 'Sad'
Marty & Kim Wilde Announce First Ever Official Duet "60's World"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230169 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021367073059082 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how