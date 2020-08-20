Blackbear Enlists Lauv For New Single "If I Were U"





Last month, Lauv released a surprise new EP titled Without You. The 4 tracks were all written and produced during quarantine with Amy Allen (Halsey, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two days out from his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter & producer blackbear releases "if i were u" featuring Lauv. The refreshingly honest pop ballad takes listeners on a journey of opposing views in a messy relationship. Featuring introspective lyrics, a catchy hook, and sweet-sounding yet candid verse from fellow pop hitmaker Lauv - it's an undeniable hit. The song is the latest release off blackbear's upcoming album everything means nothing, available this Friday, August 21, 2020 via Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.The track follows a string of recent releases from the hitmaker including "Hard On Yourself" with Charlie Puth, "my ex's best friend" with Machine Gun Kelly, and "lil bit" off the 2021 Madden Soundtrack - continuing to solidify him as one of the most highly sought-after artists in the industry today.Additionally, blackbear's anthem "queen of broken hearts," released on July 10, has already broken into the Top 40 at Pop Radio while continuing to rack up millions of streams. The 12-track album will also include his 2019 smash hit "hot girl bummer"- the double-platinum-certified single peaked at #2 at Top 40 Pop radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. The song saw his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden - watch here.everything means nothing - Tracklist:"hot girl bummer""me & ur ghost""queen of broken hearts""i feel bad""i feel 2 much""i felt that""sobbing in cabo""clown" ft. Trevor Daniel"half alive" (produced by Marshmello)"if i were u" ft. Lauv"why are girls?""smile again"Since first crashing onto the scene in the mid-2010s, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear has continually turned heads and defied all expectation, effortlessly mixing his hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor with deeply heartfelt emotion. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop and hip-hop and alt-R&B, the L.A.-based artist has put out four studio albums in the last five years alone, including 2017's gold-certified digital druglord and 2019's magnum opus ANONYMOUS (a #36 hit on the Billboard 200). Hyper-creative and massively prolific, he's also collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Linkin Park, and brought his top-notch songwriting skills to Justin Bieber's six-times-platinum single "Boyfriend." And in his unflinching honesty about his own demons and depression, blackbear creates a powerful sense of solidarity—ultimately moving forward with his longtime mission of "inspiring everyone to be more unapologetic about who they are."Showing no signs of slowing down, blackbear recently joined in a series of exciting collaborations, including Marshmello's epic 2019 single " Tongue Tied " (also featuring Yungblud). Additionally, he is set to return with a new body of work this year, that pushes his brilliantly warped artistry even further. The first glimpse at his latest metamorphosis, the fantastically zeitgeisty anthem "hot girl bummer" dropped in August 2019, reaching #2 at Top 40 radio and earning double-platinum certification from the RIAA—eventually emerging as blackbear's most successful smash since 2017's double-platinum "do re mi." blackbear's fifth studio album everything means nothing is due August 21, 2020 via Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope Records.For more than five years, Lauv has quietly and steadily become one of pop's brightest rising stars. He has released his music completely independently with billions of streams to his name. He has written for some of the biggest stars in the world, performed on late night talk shows, played stadiums opening for Ed Sheeran, and sold out shows in 21 countries as a headliner. And he had done all of this without releasing an album. That recently changed, with Lauv's official debut, ~how i'm feeling~. A 21-song tour de force, the project marks a breakthrough, a real moment of arrival, from a young singer/songwriter/producer who Rolling Stone called "Pop's Up-and-Coming Heartbreak King." The album released as a Top 20 album in 10 territories, including #9 in UK and #5 in AU, with over 1.5 billion streams on the album to date.Accepting and celebrating the multiple facets of ourselves is a theme throughout Lauv's debut album ~how i'm feeling~. The artist has been open about his own struggles with anxiety and depression and has taken action on the issue with his Blue Boy Foundation, which supports programs that help young people feel more comfortable reaching out for help with mental health. In 2019, he launched the "My Blue Thoughts" initiative, a community building mechanism for fans to anonymously write down or record whatever is on their mind, as a way to engage with people around the world who may be having similar experiences.Last month, Lauv released a surprise new EP titled Without You. The 4 tracks were all written and produced during quarantine with Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez), DallasK (Fifth Harmony) and Johnny Simpson (Christina Aguilera, Ava Max), among others. T



