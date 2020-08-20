Ellie Goulding Releases Video For "Love I'm Given"





The breathtaking new video for "Love I'm Given", a powerful and emotive pop ballad taken from her recent album, sees Ellie team up with director Rianne White, who worked with Ellie on "Flux" last year, alongside director of production Rina Yang (Kelela, FKA Twigs, Bjork). The talented team have created a stunning visual which aesthetically echoes the artwork of the dual sided album, playing with the contrasting gold and blue artwork that "Brightest Blue" is presented in. The video sees Ellie boxing, shot at her local boxing gym during lockdown, juxtaposed with footage of Goulding dressed in stunning gowns by Schiaporelli and Ashi Studio.



Speaking about the track and video, Ellie explains "'Love I'm Given' is about accepting and being at peace with all the mistakes in your life and realizing you get the same love back you give out. The video represents the fight between calm and chaos. The Boxing ring is weirdly the place I feel the most pure and in control and the moments gold dress represent getting to a place of ultimate power when you know you are in the most powerful place you can be when you have that kind of revaluation about love and forgiveness."



Recently Ellie announced, "The Brightest Blue Experience" - a one-off exclusive pay-per-view presented by 'Live Now', recorded and livestreamed from London's iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) next Wednesday 26th August 2020. The showcase will see Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favourites, where she will be accompanied by a special ensemble of live musicians. Ellie will be joined by some special guests on the night, to be revealed soon.



Speaking about the 'Brightest Blue Experience' Ellie says "Since touring isn't possible for the time being I'm so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show. It's a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London's most iconic museums - I can't wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience."



The stream will also be broadcast via three additional streams to cater to audiences across the globe from North, South and



BROADCAST TIMES

LIVE #1: Ireland, UK &

LIVE #2: East Coast North & South

LIVE #3: West Coast North & Central

LIVE #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia @ 7:30PM AEST / 9:30PM NZST / 6:30PM JST & KST, August 25th 2020



BRIGHTEST BLUE - TRACKLIST:



SIDE A

Brightest Blue

Start (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Power

How Deep Is Too Deep

Cyan

Love I'm Given

New Heights

Ode To Myself

Woman

Tides

Wine Drunk

Bleach

Flux

Brightest Blue



SIDE B

EG.0

Overture

Worry About Me (Feat. blackbear)

Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)

Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)

