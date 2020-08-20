Amine Releases New Song "Hello" Featuring Luke Steele



"My Reality" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of a #16 debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the 5x platinum artist Aminé's three-year anticipated album Limbo, the Portland-bred rapper, artist, director, and culture shaker says " Hello " to a new jam today featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun, produced by beat-confidante Pasqué and The Stereotypes.Just last week, Aminé performed songs off of his new studio album Limbo live with a full band, bright lights and innovative staging.Limbo Tracklisting:"Burden""Woodlawn""Kobe" Roots " [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]"Can't Decide""Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]"Shimmy""Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]"Riri""Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]"Mama""Becky""Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]"My Reality"



