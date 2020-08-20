Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 20/08/2020

Amine Releases New Song "Hello" Featuring Luke Steele

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of a #16 debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the 5x platinum artist Aminé's three-year anticipated album Limbo, the Portland-bred rapper, artist, director, and culture shaker says "Hello" to a new jam today featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun, produced by beat-confidante Pasqué and The Stereotypes.
Just last week, Aminé performed songs off of his new studio album Limbo live with a full band, bright lights and innovative staging.

Limbo Tracklisting:
"Burden"
"Woodlawn"
"Kobe"
"Roots" [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]
"Can't Decide"
"Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]
"Shimmy"
"Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]
"Riri"
"Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]
"Mama"
"Becky"
"Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]
"My Reality"






