Danny Adams Drops Debut Album Soul Horizon

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dannyadamsuk/?igshid=6xu6np0s9heg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danny Adams has been known on the UK music scene as a solo acoustic performer for many years. However, Danny has decided to mix things up and has turned to a full electrical setup for his debut album Soul Horizon which is set for release on September 2nd 2020. The album combines Dannys experience in production and music by delivering a full electric album that was created and performed solely by him. The album takes you on a journey and tells a story from start to finish showcasing punchy riffs, crushing grooves and soaring vocals throughout. Danny released his lyric video earlier this year for the title track."I wrote Soul Horizon with only two ideas in mind. The first being that everyone has their own unique journey of self discovery and the second being own journeys sometimes include being there for others and helping them with theirs. Life is hard and unpredictable but there's also beauty and excitement in that, sometimes we need to encourage one another to move forward even in the darkest of times. However, I hope this song can resonate with listeners on an individual basis as I feel this track can be interpreted uniquely depending on the circumstances surrounding them when they come across it!" - Danny AdamsWhen asked about the album he states "Written on the road and recorded by the sea, Soul Horizon is a collection of rock songs that explores the searing highs and lows of everyday life and encounters with the unknown!"Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dannyadamsuk/Youtube https://www.youtube.com/user/airguitardanInstagram https://www.instagram.com/dannyadamsuk/?igshid=6xu6np0s9heg



