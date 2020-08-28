Veritas - Threads Of Fate

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Veritas was formed in 2012 by Greg Wenk , guitarist, in Kansas City, KS . In 2017, Veritas were able to get Mark Zonder ( Fates Warning, Warlord, Spirits of Fire ) to record drums for our 4 song Ep which was released In February 2018. It received great reviews and airplay worldwide being compared to such bands as early Queensryche
, Fates Warning and Dream
Theater . Since then, we've been hard at work recording/mixing/mastering the full cd, signed a deal for worldwide physical/digital distribution through Amplified Distribution, and set a street date of 8/28/2020.
Denny Anthony-Vocals
Greg Wenk-Guitar
Geno Alberico-Bass
Mark Zonder-Drums
www.facebook.com/veritasmusickc
www.veritas.rocks
"Straight forward type of prog metal that is reminiscent of late 80's, early 90's acts such as Fates Warning (No Exit era), Queensryche
and very early Dream
Theater "- Forgotten Scrolls
Amazon preorder link
https://www.amazon.com/Threads-Fatality-Veritas/dp/B08C47SV8H/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=veritas+threads+of+fatality&qid=1594854949&s=music&sr=1-1&fbclid=IwAR2Y0qDr6cEtn_y1KihKRVI_kNng4hZwbTzUEP5cxm5d2oUby-VfZMAULTY
www.veritas.rocks/shop