Veritas - Threads Of Fate

www.veritas.rocks/shop New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Veritas was formed in 2012 by Greg Wenk , guitarist, in Kansas City, KS . In 2017, Veritas were able to get Mark Zonder ( Fates Warning, Warlord, Spirits of Fire ) to record drums for our 4 song Ep which was released In February 2018. It received great reviews and airplay worldwide being compared to such bands as early Queensryche , Fates Warning and Dream Theater . Since then, we've been hard at work recording/mixing/mastering the full cd, signed a deal for worldwide physical/digital distribution through Amplified Distribution, and set a street date of 8/28/2020.Denny Anthony-VocalsGreg Wenk-GuitarGeno Alberico-BassMark Zonder-Drumswww.facebook.com/veritasmusickcwww.veritas.rocks"Straight forward type of prog metal that is reminiscent of late 80's, early 90's acts such as Fates Warning (No Exit era), Queensryche and very early Dream Theater "- Forgotten ScrollsAmazon preorder linkhttps://www.amazon.com/Threads-Fatality-Veritas/dp/B08C47SV8H/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=veritas+threads+of+fatality&qid=1594854949&s=music&sr=1-1&fbclid=IwAR2Y0qDr6cEtn_y1KihKRVI_kNng4hZwbTzUEP5cxm5d2oUby-VfZMAULTYwww.veritas.rocks/shop



