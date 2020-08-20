Rising Indie-Alternative Musician Milo Gore Shares 'How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living?' Album!





While Milo Gore is currently based in Bristol, he is originally from Cornwall - where he attended university and met the people who would become his closest confidants as well as the musicians he currently plays alongside. With an amalgamation of genres, including an intriguing mix of Pop, Punk and Alternative Rock, Milo Gore draws influence from a variety of innovative artists such as girl in red, Penelope Isles, The 1975, Bears Den and Idles. In turn, his own sound sits closer to the likes of Sam Fender, The Strokes, The Hunna and Blossoms. How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living? is a record of love, loss, drug addiction and Milo's battle with mental health, and ultimately sends an encouraging message of personal acceptance.



Taking us on a journey of personal growth, Milo Gore explores complicated relationships, mental health and drug addiction in his latest album. Ultimately, How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living? encourages self-growth while having a real conversation with the world on topics that have previously been considered taboo. With funky basslines, soaring guitar rifts and angst-filled vocals, the album provides snapshots of transformative experiences for the artist, peeling away the deep complexities of Milo Gore and inviting the listener along on his tumultuous journey. 'I Hear You' takes the listener on audio highs and lows, much as the artist himself has gone through them, while displaying his dynamic songwriting skills in an uptempo manner. The music video highlights these highs and lows, providing a glimpse into a dark time for the singer. Rhythmic basslines to punctuate a point and soaring vocals to carry the melody, the song provides a small but action-filled preview to the rest of the album



Speaking freely, Milo Gore provides some personal insight into the album, "In life, we experience all kinds of beautiful moments. This album is not about those moments, but instead asks the question 'How do you cope while grieving for living?' For me, I take medication every day, I see a therapist, a physiatrist... all of which is incredibly expensive. Money can't buy happiness, but it can definitely buy you the choice to attempt recovery. It took hitting rock bottom, losing friends and time in rehab for me to learn this. This album is very much about this period of my life. I was on a crash collision course with myself, yet I believe experiencing this allowed me to understand the fragility between creativity and addiction. It also opened my eyes to privilege, and the reality of how lucky I am. I may not be able to change the world and the hate within it, but I can continue to work on myself. The pursuit of happiness continues."



"How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living? is the sonic equivalent of opening a door and walking out into a world awash in turbulent emotions, but well-worth exploring" - Medium

"Gore creates relatable and honest music over an intriguing mix of pop, punk and alternative rock. With his album set to follow the theme of mental health and self-discovery, we're excited to follow the singer on his journey as he establishes himself as a one to watch." - Wonderland Magazine

"A fizzing piece of pop-edged indie that lights the path for his new album." - CLASH Magazine

"If 'Noise Gone Dancing' is anything to go by, then Gore's first full-length effort is set to be a true delight." - Far Out Magazine

"Staying true to his roots with an indie alternative sound, the single embraces energy like no other indie anthem out at the moment."- CLOUT Magazine



How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living? Tracklist:

1. Noise Gone Dancing

2. Green Eyes

3. Jade

4. FARE

5. A Collaboration Of Our Grief - feat RMC

6. Jerry Can

7. MEDS

8. I Hear You

9. Homegrown

10. Eyeliner

11. Complete Peace

