Harry Shearer Releases "Stormy Daniels," Fourth Song In Donald Trump Series





Written and performed by SHEARER in the style of a mid-sixties romantic ballad, "STORMY DANIELS" is a lush string-filled ode to passion, power and pay-off. Singing himself a soothing song of love and self-pity, the current occupant of The White House praises his former amour's ample assets while bemoaning how his own assets were wasted in buying her silence.



HARRY SHEARER says of "Stormy Daniels":

"What good is hush money when it buys so little hush?"



"STORMY DANIELS" features SHEARER on vocals as Donald Trump. He is joined by CJ Vanston on piano, strings and bass and Greg Bisonette on drums. The trumpet and string arrangement is by CJ Vanston. The music and lyrics are by Harry Shearer. It is released by Twanky Records.



HARRY SHEARER has vocally portrayed every U.S. president of his lifetime. Donald Trump is the third he has portrayed physically, having previously played Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan on screen.



The first song in the Donald Trump series, "SON IN LAW," was released on July 31 and is available here. "SON IN LAW" is an old-style New Orleans R&B number depicting Donald Trump in praise of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The video of the track uses ground-breaking motion-capture animation to portray the U.S. President lionizing his senior advisor and husband of his daughter Ivanka. At one point it shows the spookily real Trump with his hand casually hovering over the nuclear button on his desk in The Oval Office, while extolling the virtues of his daughter's curves.



"SON IN LAW" features New Orleans musicians



"COVID-180," the second song, which was released on August 7, has "The Simpsons" and "Spinal Tap" star as Trump, alternating stanzas of pumped-up disco and plaintive folk rock to represent the alternating "up" and "down" approaches taken to the pandemic by the President.



"COVID-180" features "The Simpsons" star on vocals in an eerily accurate impersonation of the President of The United States. He is joined by Sharlotte Gibson and CJ Vanston on backing vocals, Marc Bonilla on guitar, Toss Panos on drums with CJ Vanston on piano, synths and all other instruments. "Covid 180″ was mixed by CJ Vanston at The Treehouse, North Hollywood CA and mastered by



"Very Stable Genius," the third song which was released on August 14,is a low-power power ballad, in which the Leader of the Free World vaunts his self-proclaimed intellectual prowess combined with his calm and balanced disposition. With vocals by SHEARER as Trump, it has CJ Vanston on backing vocals, Marc Bonilla on guitar, Toss Panos on drums, with CJ Vanston on piano, synths and all other instruments.



HARRY SHEARER says of the series of Trump-themed songs, which will be released on a weekly basis over the next seven weeks:

"My Donald Trump is almost as eager for continued public attention as the 'real' Trump."



About Harry Shearer: Actor…author…director…comedian…musician…political satirist…multi-media artist…radio personality…record company owner…and one of the best "voices" in the business (just ask "THE SIMPSONS"), HARRY SHEARER is a comic personality and modern-day renaissance man.

For the past three decades he has enjoyed enormous success and planted the fruits of his talents in the heads of millions worldwide thanks to his voice work for "THE SIMPSONS," where he plays a stable of characters: most notably Mr. Burns, Smithers, and insufferable neighbour Ned Flanders.



Movie audiences will know SHEARER best for his collaborations with



Shearer's other film credits include "REAL LIFE" (co-screenwriter), "THE RIGHT STUFF," "PORTRAIT OF A WHITE MARRIAGE" (director), "THE FISHER KING," "GODZILLA," "THE TRUMAN SHOW," "SMALL SOLDIERS" and "DICK." He has been a regular cast member on "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" twice and, In 2001, wrote and directed his first feature film, "TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC," a lightly fictionalized satire of the summer retreat of America's financial and political elite. In 2010 SHEARER wrote and directed "The Big Uneasy," a documentary feature about the investigations into the causes of the 2005 flooding of New Orleans. The film has been selected for numerous film festivals and has won multiple awards including The Golden Eagle Award and The Visionary Award at The DC Independent Film Festival.



In 2013 SHEARER created a ground-breaking TV comedy drama series based on real-life recordings from President Nixon's Oval Office. Written by and starring SHEARER as Richard Nixon, "NIXON'S THE ONE" is made by one of the most respected and prolific UK TV production companies, Hat Trick and was broadcast to great acclaim on Sky Arts.



In 2014 he starred opposite Maureen Lipman in both the West End and on a national UK tour of



HARRY SHEARER is also known for his bitingly satirical songs and impersonations. He was nominated for a Grammy for his CD SONGS POINTED AND POINTLESS. His album SONGS OF THE BUSHMEN (also Grammy nominated) was an incisive musical impeachment of the Bush administration with impersonations in song of the likes of Cheney, Rumsfeld and Colin Powell. In 2009 he released GREED & FEAR-a searing satirical attack on Wall Street in the wake of the world economic meltdown. In the autumn of 2012 he released CAN'T TAKE A HINT, an album of duets featuring the like of Jamie Cullum, Jane Lynch, Fountains of Wayne, Dr John, Rob Brydon and others. SHEARER's musical collaborations with his wife singer/songwriter



In July 2017, at a ceremony in Nashville, SHEARER was honoured by



In 2015 Shearer wrote and presented the BBC



A child of Hollywood, Shearer made guest appearances on a variety of A-list television series while still in his teens. Credits include "THE JACK BENNY PROGRAM," "GENERAL ELECTRIC THEATRE" and "ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS." He was cast and appeared in the pilot of "LEAVE IT TO BEAVER" as the original Eddie Haskell. His parents, not realizing that the show could be picked up were horrified when it was and removed him so he could attend school.



He attended UCLA as a political science major, where he edited and wrote for the school humor magazine. He pursued graduate work at Harvard University and served a political internship in Sacramento before turning to freelance journalism, most notably covering the Watts riots for Newsweek. In 1968, Shearer auditioned for a satirical news team at KRLA-AM called The Credibility Gap. The crew developed a fanatical following, engaging in guerrilla comedy actions like alternative live running commentaries to the annual Rose



SHEARER collaborated with writer Tom Leopold and composer



A published novelist (NOT ENOUGH INDIANS), exhibited artist (TELETHESIA at the Fullerton Museum Center and WALL OF SILENCE at MOCA) and celebrated broadcaster (his satirical sandbox LE SHOW, which has recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, is heard weekly on stations around the world), SHEARER is a multi-talented entertainer, artist and communicator. His writing has been published in, among other periodicals, the New York Times, Film Comment, and the New York Review of Books.



His good friend and colleague, Derek Smalls, recently released his first solo record since the dissolution of Spinal Tap, SMALLS CHANGE (MEDITATIONS ON AGING). The record features guest performances by the cream of rock artists (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Donald Fagen,



Twanky Records was co-founded by Harry Shearer and



