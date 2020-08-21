Arkells' New Project Campfire Chords Out Now





Also announced today,

"We've never had time to make an 'acoustic record' because we were too busy playing shows and focusing on new music," says Arkells' frontman Max Kerman. "But we also knew that they felt really good to play in a stripped back way. All of our big rocknroll songs start with an acoustic or piano, so heading back to that place isn't too much of a stretch. We wanted a healthy mix of our bigger songs and deep cuts. Songs that would be fun to listen to around the campfire, or in your back yard, or at a park. In 2020 we've mostly been playing for each other, but Campfire Chords is an opportunity to stay connected with our fans until we can see them in real-life again soon."



Campfire Chords track listing:

1. Knocking At The Door

2. Quitting You

3. Years In The Making

4. Whistleblower

5. Michigan Left

6. I'm Not The Sun

7. Don't Be A Stranger

8. Come To Light

9. A

10. Eyes On The Prize

11. Book Club

12. And Then Some

13. Kiss Cam

14. My Heart's Always Yours

15. Hand Me Downs

16. 11:11

17. Relentless

18. Leather Jacket

19. Take Me Home (Outro)



Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Arkells release their newest project, Campfire Chords, a stripped back collection featuring 17 of their most beloved songs plus brand new single "Quitting You," which dropped last month on Universal Music. As the music landscape continues to evolve in 2020, Arkells took a pause from working on their upcoming studio album and went back to their roots, reinterpreting past material and rediscovering the singer-songwriter spirit that has long informed their trademark sing-a-longs. "Quitting You," the only new song on the album, was inspired by the togetherness of this special project and is about finding comfort in the people closest to you. Campfire Chords marks the band's first full-length presentation of this side of their music - see the full track listing below. Vinyl and CDs are available for pre-order. Orders made before August 31 will be signed by Arkells.Also announced today, Arkells will be featured in a special edition of the Budweiser Stage at Home weekly TV concert series, airing on Saturday, August 29 on Citytv and Citytv.com at 8pm EST, as well as live-streamed on Live Nation's Live From Home platform. Live Nation and Budweiser will bring the spirit of the iconic waterfront music venue in downtown Toronto into the homes of music fans across the country for a special one-time field trip outside the city as Arkells takeover the entire program to debut Campfire Chords. The performance will include seven of the band's most familiar hits plus their brand new single "Quitting You," as they explore the road that brought them to Campfire Chords."We've never had time to make an 'acoustic record' because we were too busy playing shows and focusing on new music," says Arkells' frontman Max Kerman. "But we also knew that they felt really good to play in a stripped back way. All of our big rocknroll songs start with an acoustic or piano, so heading back to that place isn't too much of a stretch. We wanted a healthy mix of our bigger songs and deep cuts. Songs that would be fun to listen to around the campfire, or in your back yard, or at a park. In 2020 we've mostly been playing for each other, but Campfire Chords is an opportunity to stay connected with our fans until we can see them in real-life again soon."Campfire Chords track listing:1. Knocking At The Door2. Quitting You3. Years In The Making4. Whistleblower5. Michigan Left6. I'm Not The Sun7. Don't Be A Stranger8. Come To Light9. A Little Rain (A Song For Pete)10. Eyes On The Prize11. Book Club12. And Then Some13. Kiss Cam14. My Heart's Always Yours15. Hand Me Downs16. 11:1117. Relentless18. Leather Jacket19. Take Me Home (Outro)Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sport-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells hometown concert that sold 24,000 tickets and hailed as one of the biggest domestic shows in the country. To follow came North American and international headline touring that included their first sold-out concert at Scotiabank Arena and a stop later that year at Toronto's premiere summer venue - Budweiser Stage - which sold out in one day. Arkells' touring over the last year has cumulatively raised over $100K for charity, via the band's partnership with Plus1, and the band has sold over 100,000 tickets domestically.



