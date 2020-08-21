Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/08/2020

LA Garage Rock Band Jet Trash Release Their New Single 'So High' On August 21, 2020

LA Garage Rock Band Jet Trash Release Their New Single 'So High' On August 21, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jet Trash, the four-piece rock band from Los Angeles, California, will release their new single "So High" on Friday, August 21 via Position Music. The song merges surf rock and sixties rock, along with Jet Trash's trademark grunge-y DIY sensibilities. "So High" is the first 2020 release from Jet Trash, and serves as a precursor to their upcoming full-length album Hold Fast, due out later this year.

"The vibe behind 'So High' is a pretty simple one." Marshall Fassino (pictured above: green jacket) says. "I think more than anything else it stands as a testament to how well we vibe together as a band and group of guys. When we get on a roll, it's kind of crazy how fast things fall into place. The music for this song happened in about five minutes, and when it came time to pick a chorus refrain, the words "so high" jumped out and landed perfectly. While most will assume it points to illicit substances, I think the deeper meaning is the 'high' our band felt as the tune came together. There's no better feeling than knowing you're working on a song that is going to be great in the end. It was pretty obvious when 'So High' was finished that it was our favorite from the forthcoming record."
Primis Player Placeholder

Jet Trash consists of Keith Shughrou (Lead Guitar), Paul Kemp (Guitar, Vocals), Marshall Fassino (Bass, Vocals), and Eric Peters (Drums). The four aim to re-create raw and wild sounds inspired by the west coast. Named as one LA's best-up-and-coming bands by Deli Magazine, their lo-fi sound has landed them bookings with Metz, Speedy Ortiz, and others as well as being placed in shows on MTV, USA, and Showtime. The band has been acclaimed by Consequence of Sound, PopMatters, BuzzBandsLA, Death & Taxes, CMJ, Exclaim!, KCRW, and more.






Most read news of the week
Documentary 'Herb Alpert Is...' Set For World Premiere 10/1, Career-Spanning Audio Boxed Set Out 10/2
The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards Will Honor Musical Excellence With A Powerful Night To Air On Univision, Thursday, Nov. 19
Keith Urban Reveals Collaborations With P!nk, Breland, Nile Rodgers And Eric Church For The Speed Of Now Part 1
Chicago Pop Punk Band Wilmette Debuting Another New Track/Video ("Alchemy") Off Upcoming Self-Titled EP
Tears For Fears The Seeds Of Love: 4CD/ Blu Ray Super Deluxe Edition, Remastered Deluxe 2CD, Remastered LP, D2C Picture Disc LP
Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna Remix Album "Club Future Nostalgia" Out August 28, 2020
Universal Music Group (UMG) Has Announced The Appointment Of Cindy Gu As Head Of Astralwerks Asia
Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, Ex-Psyopus, etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming EP "Inside Shells"
Colombian Star Carlos Vives Will Premiere His New Documentary "Cumbiana" On The Grammy Museum's Digital Museum On August 21




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0249851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019288063049316 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how