Justin Trawick & The Common Good Release New Single 'Back Of The Line'

And Justin Trawick and The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DC-area Americana singer/songwriter and band leader of The Common Good, Justin Trawick releases,"Back of the Line" his new single and "...an acoustic dream".The inspiration for the song came three months into quarantine. "The feeling of being lost, being alone, being afraid, and being hopeful. I honestly think it's one of the first times I've ever really written a song for me. I needed it," explains Justin.Even before we were all sheltered into place, Justin Trawick voluntarily cancelled his March 12th show, fearing it wasn't safe to follow through. But still wanting to perform, he decided to live stream that evening with his girlfriend Lauren LeMunyan accompanying him.That first Facebook Live show went better than expected. With 5000+ views, "The Justin and Lauren Show" became a viral hit, with Reuters filming their second show in their apartment on March 15th. Five months later, Justin and Lauren LeMunyan are spearheading an effort to bring music directly, safely and responsibly to fans with www.aneveningwithus.com.And Justin Trawick and The Common Good are hosting "CommonGood On The Block" full band performances each month to benefit the Arlington Food Assistance Center. The next show is September 5th. www.commongoodontheblock.com



