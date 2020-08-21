Watch Dyamond Doll's 'Automatic' Music Video





The Miami native has been writing, rapping and singing since the age of 14. Now at 27-years-old and under Dark Boys Records' wing, she's reached over a million views after releasing her first uplifting anthem single "Dwade" featuring Miami legend



The EP contains 7 tracks, including features with Jackboy, R&B sensation DaniLeigh and veteran Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez. Take a listen to "



Dyamond Doll is an American rapper and songwriter of Cuban and African American descent that was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Her mother, Eloise Williams, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and her father, Robert Valdez, was born in Havana,Cuba. Dyamond began rapping at the age of 14. During that time, she often performed in after-school talent shows at Richmond Heights Middle School in Miami,Florida. She is the one to keep an eye on; she was a wholly independent artist who made a name for herself in the cutthroat Miami scene due to her persistence and diligence. The 27-year-old has performed locally at Reggae Festival, LIV Nightclub, and STORY Nightclub. She came out swinging and is using the momentum to accomplish her other projects, including an EP, album, and possible clothing line. Dyamond Doll is presently signed to Dark Boys Records, in which she released her 1st single called "Dwade" on March 13th, 2020. In the latter part of May, she reached masses when her video was viewed over 1 million times. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dyamond Doll is beating all odds and taking the Miami music scene by storm during lockdown. No one can deny that Miami hits differently from the rest. It has the charm of a Southern gem and the flare and passion that comes with being the home to some of the greatest.The Miami native has been writing, rapping and singing since the age of 14. Now at 27-years-old and under Dark Boys Records' wing, she's reached over a million views after releasing her first uplifting anthem single "Dwade" featuring Miami legend Trina this past March. A homage to the city of Miami and to Dwyane Wade, Wade took personally to his Instagram and gave his stamp of approval by jamming out to the track, not to mention personally reaching out and congratulating Dyamond for her hot single and future success. Even Gabrielle Union loved the song and did the dance challenge.The EP contains 7 tracks, including features with Jackboy, R&B sensation DaniLeigh and veteran Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez. Take a listen to " Automatic " featuring Canadian rap sensation Tory Lanez and The Album below.Dyamond Doll is an American rapper and songwriter of Cuban and African American descent that was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Her mother, Eloise Williams, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and her father, Robert Valdez, was born in Havana,Cuba. Dyamond began rapping at the age of 14. During that time, she often performed in after-school talent shows at Richmond Heights Middle School in Miami,Florida. She is the one to keep an eye on; she was a wholly independent artist who made a name for herself in the cutthroat Miami scene due to her persistence and diligence. The 27-year-old has performed locally at Reggae Festival, LIV Nightclub, and STORY Nightclub. She came out swinging and is using the momentum to accomplish her other projects, including an EP, album, and possible clothing line. Dyamond Doll is presently signed to Dark Boys Records, in which she released her 1st single called "Dwade" on March 13th, 2020. In the latter part of May, she reached masses when her video was viewed over 1 million times.



