News
Metal / Hard Rock 21/08/2020

Deftones Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Ohms"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deftones premiere a new song entitled "Ohms", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The impending full-length will be out in stores September 25th, 2020.

‘Ohms’ is launched with the release of the title track along with a dramatic accompanying video by director Rafatoon. Frontman Chino Moreno opened up about the reflective nature of the lyrics: "As the last song on the record, it’s kind of sung in retrospect - it’s looking back not just at the batch of songs that come before it, but our lives and our surroundings" Moreno told. "The verses are reflecting, but the chorus kind of says, ‘Yes this, but this‘ - it’s saying that time will change with the decisions we make. It’s a question and an answer.
The very first line of the song is ‘We’re surrounded by debris of the past’. That’s not directly about one thing. It could be about an experience or a relationship, but honestly in my mind I was thinking about the environment, the world and the Earth. The chorus is saying that we’re going to remain here together and nothing’s going to change that."
He continued: "It’s a dichotomy of reflecting on negative things, but coming out of it optimistic."






