London Duo 88/89 Release Electrifying New Single "Hit Me"

In their new track "Hit Me," the rising psych-pop band has delivered an atmospheric and transcendent single, filled with nostalgia and dreamlike soundscapes. Download or stream " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Psych-pop duo 88/89 have released their electric new single "Hit Me." With a blend of synths and guitar riffs, 88/89 deliver a euphoric and sentimental single reminiscent of the best moments of a relationship. " Hit Me " is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.The British duo, comprised of Jack and Michael, delivers a nostalgic and psychedelic single capturing the high points of being in love. "Melodically, this one just fell into place quite easily. It started with some 'la la la's' in the chorus, and the lyrics followed on from there," explain the duo. "Like most of our writing, once we get the theme of the song, everything kind of fits into place." " Hit Me " was recorded and produced by 88/89, mixed by Tim Rowkins (Maribou State, Mura Masa, Rina Sawayama) and mastered by Kevin Tuffy at Alchemy Mastering. "'Hit Me' is about that moment in a relationship when you're like 'uh ooooooooo this is the real deal' and the moments that take your breath away. It's one of our favourite songs because it represents a time where we realized what kind of music we wanted to make." Vocally, the track is evocative of bands like The Temper Trap, while the soundscape of synths and guitars are resonant with 80s neo-psychedelia and modern synth-pop bands like MGMT. "We wanted to make something with a slightly unorthodox rhythm, an Andrew Weatherall, Screamadelica style beat. Then we thought it would be fun to pair that with some shoegazy, My Bloody Valentine-esque guitar," Jack and Michael explain. The dreamy synths, obscured vocals, and distorted guitar bring a unique and ethereal sound to the indie-pop track.Hailing from London, Jack (born in '88) and Michael (born in '89), began carving out a space between synth-pop and psychedelic rock, creating a sonic landscape with no boundaries. The duo met when they both were trying to start again creatively - Jack, after leaving Sissy and the Blisters, and Michael, after leaving his acting career behind. Once Jack played some of his music to Michael in a car, they grew from there and quickly realized that they are like Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, yin and yang. While their unique sound is redolent of bands like MGMT, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, The Cure, and The Temper Trap, 88/89 also pull influence from artists such as Lou Reed, My Bloody Valentine, Simply Red, and Primal Scream.In their new track "Hit Me," the rising psych-pop band has delivered an atmospheric and transcendent single, filled with nostalgia and dreamlike soundscapes. Download or stream " Hit Me " now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with 88/8 9's journey, follow them



