Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"



Since rising to fame as a star on Netflix's Westside,

"She patiently takes fans through her journey, never letting up on her attachment to the story," Taste of Country noted in their exclusive premiere of "I Kinda Don't".





"I started playing this song live and the reaction from the crowd was unreal," Kay reveals to ToC, "I knew I had to put it out. It's such a real, raw song and I can't wait to show fans this side of me and my music."

Having built her reputation on her uncompromising, open and honest relationship with her fans,

"I Kinda Don't" is available now on all digital platforms via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard. For more, connect with



About

Country music artist and Netflix reality star

After her 2016 cover of Dolly Parton's "

www.facebook.com/alexandrakaymusic1

www.instagram.com/alexandrakaymusic

www.tiktok.com/@alexandrakaymusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Social media sensation and country music sweetheart Alexandra Kay debuts at #1 on iTunes Country chart and #7 All Genre with "I Kinda Don't"— the second single from her upcoming Dive Bar Dreamer EP.Since rising to fame as a star on Netflix's Westside, Alexandra Kay has celebrated multiple viral successes and continues to accumulate millions of views each week."She patiently takes fans through her journey, never letting up on her attachment to the story," Taste of Country noted in their exclusive premiere of "I Kinda Don't"."I started playing this song live and the reaction from the crowd was unreal," Kay reveals to ToC, "I knew I had to put it out. It's such a real, raw song and I can't wait to show fans this side of me and my music."Having built her reputation on her uncompromising, open and honest relationship with her fans, Alexandra treated her followers to the unreleased track "Collecting Dust", serving as instant gratification for those who pre-saved "I Kinda Don't" on Spotify."I Kinda Don't" is available now on all digital platforms via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard. For more, connect with Alexandra Kay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and visit alexandrakayofficial.com for tour updates!About Alexandra KayCountry music artist and Netflix reality star Alexandra Kay radiates humility and compassion. With pitch perfect vocals and a powerful yet delicate delivery, Alexandra has captivated audiences, drawing dedicated fans everywhere she performs.After her 2016 cover of Dolly Parton's " Jolene " went viral, this small-town girl hit the road, with shows opening for legends Thomas Rhett, Gavin DeGraw, Diamond Rio and A Thousand Horses. The social media darling went on to star in the NETFLIX Original Music Series Westside and her popularity on and off the screen has endowed her with millions of views, hundreds of thousands of fans, and the fire to work hard for her loyal fanbase.www.facebook.com/alexandrakaymusic1www.instagram.com/alexandrakaymusicwww.tiktok.com/@alexandrakaymusic



