Multi-platinum Songstress, Kiiara, Drops "Never Let You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Atlantic Records recording artist Kiiara
has released her latest irresistible banger; "Never Let You" is out now on all streaming services and DSPs. The rock-inspired track is set to be included on the multi-platinum songstress' forthcoming debut album to be released this fall along with her 3x Platinum smash hit "Gold" and impressive recent single "I Still Do."
"I go thru phases where I question why I ever started making music," Kiiara
shared. "A few months ago I was wondering what my life would have been like if I had never picked up a guitar and written 'Gold.' That's what I wrote 'Never Let You' about. It's sort of the grass ain't greener type of situation. At the end of the day no matter how discouraged I get, I know I can't imagine doing anything else. Music
is all I think about 24/7. It's my life and it gives me purpose."
Last month, Kiiara
released "I Still Do," produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato) and co-written by Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga) and Ali Tamposi
(Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes). The edgy track was instantly met with critical acclaim with Refinery 29 encouraging readers to "dance out your feelings to the tune of Kiiara's all-too-relevant 'I Still Do'" and MTV labeling the track "an infectious summer bop dripping with catchy vocals." The insanely catchy single has increased the widespread anticipation for the pop star's debut album with Billboard labeling "I Still Do
" as "a tight, melodic first taste" and LADYGUNN predicting the album as "one for the top charts." The track arrived alongside an official video, directed by David
Camarena (Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Rich The Kid, KYLE). The moody companion visual introduces Lil Kiiwi, representing Kiiara
in the earlier chapter of her career. Flashbacks of Lil Kiiwi are intertwined with Kiiara's present life, embodying the idea that while Kiiara
is more composed and authentic today, she will always have a Lil Kiiwi side to her.
"I Still Do
" followed the Princess of Chop Pop's 3x Platinum breakout single "Gold" and last year's acclaimed singles, "Open My Mouth" and "Bipolar."
Now boasting more than 1.4 billion worldwide streams and counting, Kiiara
began writing and performing in her teens, inspired by a diverse range of contemporary pop and electronic forms. The Chicago, IL-based singer-songwriter first dropped "Gold" upon an unsuspecting world in the summer of 2015, earning instant attention for her trademark vocal sampling and gift for indelible hooks. The track proved a global sensation, earning 3x RIAA platinum certification - and over 700 million worldwide streams - en route to the top 5 on Billboard's "Pop Songs" and the top 15 on the overall "Hot 100." The single's companion video was an equivalent success, now with over 106 million individual views at YouTube alone.
Acclaimed by Rolling Stone for "her "minimalist, glitchy anti-pop," Kiiara
celebrated 2016's breakthrough debut EP, low kii savage, with a wide array of high profile live appearances, including a sold out North American headline tour, a show-stopping performance at Lollapalooza, and network TV debut appearance on an historic episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kiiara
continued to expand her creative palette with such inventive singles as 2017's "Whippin (Feat. Felix Snow)" and 2018's "Messy." What's more, the chameleon-like artist forwarded her one-of-a-kind sound on a series of high-profile collaborations alongside some of pop, EDM, rock, and hip-hop's biggest players, including Ty Dolla $ign
& Future's "Darkside (Feat. Kiiara)," Dimitri Vegas
& Like Mike and David
Guetta's "Complicated (Feat. Kiiara)," Steve Aoki
& Nicky Romero's "Be Somebody (Feat. Kiiara)," and of course, Linkin Park's 2017 RIAA gold certified smash, "Heavy (Feat. Kiiara)." The latter track saw Kiiara
further teaming with her self-proclaimed favorite band for a number of live performances, including an appearance on CBS's The Late Late Show with James
Corden and 2017's Linkin Park
and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert event.