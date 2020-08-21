South Of Eden Unveil New EP, 'The Talk'; Announce Livestreame Performance Friday, August 28th Filmed At Flannigan's In Columbu, Ohio





"Whether you're cruising down the road or burning one on your couch, there's a song in here for you. This EP represents what we believe is real, raw music. No click tracks and triggers, or copy and paste. Just a bunch of hippies in a room." - SOUTH OF EDEN

Flaunting towering vocals and wild guitar solos the quartet challenge rock 'n' roll to its very core with a timeless approach and 21st century swagger. They preceded the EP with the single "Dancing With Fire." The song already captured top spots at Spotify's New Noise, Apple's Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock &







The EP opens with self-titled track "The Talk" where seismic singing rings out in tandem with a fret-burning lead. Elsewhere, "Solo" hinges on a soulful refrain, while bluesy guitars bleed into another dynamic crescendo on the simmering "Morning Brew."



TRACKLISTING:

1. The Talk

2. Solo

3. Morning Brew

4. Dancing With Fire



Praise for "Dancing with Fire:

"A straight-up belter of a rock song... Fast, furious and buzzing with energy" - Louder

"band bringing back classic-rock back to the forefront."- Guitar World

"Fast, furious, and buzzing with energy, it's the shot of classic yet cool caffeine we all need…" - Classic Rock Magazine



"We're a band that writes, records, and plays like the pioneers of rock before us. We aren't looking to bring anything back, but instead to remind people what rock n roll means. No rules. This music represents what we believe is real, raw music. No click tracks and triggers or copy and paste bullshit. Just a bunch of hippies in a room."



South of Eden (formerly



"We want to open up the doors for rock in the modern era," exclaims Ehab. "We want to sound the way we hear rock in our heads—vintage with a sprinkle of today. We try to give listeners the feeling of discovering the genre for the first time. We think now is the moment to be a rock band."



The band has already paid their dues to reach this point. Growing up in Columbus, OH the band formed by combining their passions and uniting over their love of music. Originally from the country of Jordan, Ehab primarily listened to the Arabic music his parents would play, in addition to superstars like Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, and



Ehab and Nick performed together in various bands (channeling Iron Maiden, Red Hot



This newfound discovery lead to a fast-paced evolution. As Tom noted, "We didn't have a bass player, bass amp or a bass! Ehab wrote most of the bass lines on guitar and we grooved so well. We were a band for like a week before we had booked our first show two weeks out. We ended up borrowing equipment and we became a band." As they continued to tour, they crossed paths and shared bills with Puddle of Mudd,



When it came to recording, they honor the methods of those who come before them and "tape in a vintage way, with no click track, pitch correction, copy-paste, or any of that nonsense."



The musicians headed to Los Angeles to record with legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Greg Wells [Adele Twenty One Pilots, Deftones]. "When I first heard the band, it had its own original identity," explains Greg. "That was something I had waited years to find. I emailed them back saying, 'I want to be your Mutt Lang'."



Ehab notes "It's a mixture of a lot of things. We're 'classically rock' influenced, but listen to so many different genres and eras that there are a lot of different feelings in our music."



On the lead single Ehab describes "We knew we wanted our first release to showcase our personalities, both in the music and the visual. "'Dancing With Fire' is just that; personality. It's a song about conflict, and to us that conflict is being a bunch of twenty-two-year-olds attempting to make it as a rock band in unprecedented times. We're excited to see how people interpret the song into their own lives."



