Silk Road Release 'Sonder' Music Video And Single

www.instagram.com/silkroadgrooves New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK rock band, SILK ROAD, have released a music video for "Sonder", it's the third single taken from their debut album 'Grit For The Pretty', which will be out later this year. Drummer Charles Evans also plays for Jizzy Pearl's LOVE/HATE.Recorded, Mixed, Mastered and Filmed by Jay Shredder (Gin Annie, Straight For The Sun, Devil's Playground) of Shredder Live Lounge.Sonder: "The profound feeling of realizing that everyone, including strangers passed in the street, has a life as complex as one's own. Which they are constantly living despite one's personal lack of awareness of it."The single can be ordered here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/silkroad1/sonderSILK ROAD is:Bradley Taylor - VocalsCharles Evans - Drums (Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate)Rory Drohan - GuitarsAndy Gray - BassGrooves in the Big Smoke. SILK ROAD taking influences from anywhere between Tool and David Bowie and wish to create the perfect sound for a purposeful point. SILK ROAD write and play for the person who wants a little more from their music and its players. All in the name of wanting something different, something thoughtful and most importantly something honest.Once UK - Oxford based now based in London, SILK ROAD will continue to mix and match styles and tones until SILK ROAD is satisfied.www.facebook.com/SilkRoadBandOfficialwww.instagram.com/silkroadgrooves



