News
RnB 22/08/2020

Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Travis Scott unleashes the missing piece to film director Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller.
On Friday (Aug. 21), the former 2013 XXL Freshman released his new track "The Plan" in conjunction with the film Tenet. Produced by composer Ludwig Göransson, WondaGurl and Scott, the track finds La Flame flowing over spacey chords and rumbling bass. "Last time I wrecked it, last time I whipped around/Last time I did the whippets (Yeah), last time I live reverse (Yeah, yeah, ooh)/Pull up 'round, hit the reverend (Yeah), last time I hit your crib (Yeah)," he rhymes. "Last time there was no tenants (Ooh, ooh)/I done went back in myself, felt like Hell/Fuck, I risked it, patience sell (Yеah)/Found you livin', know you thrillin', not for sinnin' (Yeah)/How I got my stripes in business."

The song is also the first Travis Scott has done for a movie. The song will be included on the Tenet soundtrack, which will be released on Sept. 3

La Flame teased the song's release on Twitter today and earlier this week. "FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY," he wrote on Tuesday (Aug. 18). "Can't wait for The plan from the movie TENET to drop tonight dumb excited. Shiddd the movie is crazy. We need somewhere to watch that ASAP," he posted.

Director Christopher Nolan told GQ magazine that Travis' "voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle…his insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound."

The new single is the first track the 28-year-old rapper has released since announcing his forthcoming album with Kid Cudi earlier this week. While the record has not yet been given a release date or official title, the LP's success is imminent.

"I feel like I've learned so much," Travis said in a recent interview with GQ. "I think with this next project, I'm just embodying all of the knowledge I've taken in and trying to make the best form of it...A lot. Some fireness!"

A few months back, the two rappers released "The Scotts" as a part of Travis Scott's partnership and performance with the online game Fortnite. The collaborative effort will also be a follow-up to the Grammy nominee's 2018 album, Astroworld.






