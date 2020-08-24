Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 24/08/2020

Lee Brice, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Rodney Atkins, Justin Moore And Other Well-Known Artists to Headline #FarmON Benefit Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Viewers tuning into Farm Journal's #FarmON™ Benefit Concert at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 27, will hear some of today's top voices in country music and have the opportunity to show their support for 4-H and millions of young people impacted by COVID-19. Donations from this benefit concert will go to National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund, providing kids with the resources, tools and sense of belonging to learn and grow during these unprecedented times.

"COVID-19 is creating a world of uncertainty, and it's affecting millions of kids across the country who don't have reliable access to internet at a time when virtual learning is key," said Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and 4-H's national spokeswoman. "Just like 4-H helped me growing up, 4-H is continuing to make a difference in the lives of young people everywhere by providing the resources and sense of community that they need to thrive, no matter their circumstances."

The concert features country music artists Lee Brice, Martina McBride, Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, the Peterson Farm Brothers, High Valley, Caroline Jones, 4-H's performing arts group Clovers & Co., and a special message from 4-H spokeswoman Jennifer Nettles.

The event is free and will be broadcast on RFD-TV at 7 p.m. CT on August 27 and live-streamed on AgWeb.com, Facebook Live and YouTube. Register for free at FarmJournalFieldDays.com/Register or donate at www.4-h.org/fourwardfund.
The concert is supported by Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, Culver's, Meristem, NK Seeds, Pivot Bio and Safe-Guard. For more information about the #FarmON Benefit Concert and Farm Journal Field Days, go to www.farmjournalfielddays.com.






