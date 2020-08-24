Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 24/08/2020

Cuyo Productions Co-Produces "Todo El Espacio" Music Video For Leading Latin Pop Artist Emiliano

LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Cuyo Productions' CEO, Shelly Ro, launched the company's music video division as director of Latin pop star, Emiliano's newest music video for his single, "Todo El Espacio." Filmed in San Diego, California, Cuyo Production's multi-cultural production team was 55% lead by women. "Todo El Espacio" drops at 12 p.m. on August 21, 2020. https://youtu.be/mYJkDzbLTiY.

21-year old, singer-songwriter and composer, Emiliano, has released seven singles and EP's in his career, and during that time has worked with producers such as Kiko Cibrian, among others. "There was so much chemistry collaborating with Cuyo Productions' Shelly Ro on 'Todo El Espacio.' This was an incredible experience that resulted in a new relationship with a reliable work partner. Shelly's passion for her work helped in delivering the message of 'Todo El Espacio,' and I am looking forward to working with her in future projects- a perfect fit," said Emiliano.

"I have always been intrigued about the intersection between music and film in a music video, and when we were presented with the opportunity to work with Emiliano, I knew it was the beginning of a great new collaboration. He is extremely talented, open, giving, and a true artist- I could not have asked for a better partner in crime for my first time in the Director's chair," said Ro.

Led by founder and CEO, Shelly Ro, Cuyo Productions is an American media production company based in Los Angeles that provides entertainment content for digital platforms, including productions of short films and feature films. Cuyo Productions is the vision of CEO Shelly Ro's desire to create an inclusive space to empower underrepresented groups to tell their story and share their perspective of the world. Ro is moving towards the ideals of artistic excellence, cultural openness, and social diversity.






