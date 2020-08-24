Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 24/08/2020

Empress Carnelian Releases New Single "The Only Human In The Room"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish bedroom alt pop producer Empress Carnelian is back with a haunting new single called "The Only Human In The Room". After dropping their debut album last year, Carnelian returns with this David Lynch soundtrack sounding 80s inspired shoegaze song. If you are a fan of Beach House or Orville Peck you're going to like this tune.
Empress Carnelian is a self producing alt pop artist based in Sweden. They deliver captivating music that is influenced by everything from 70s prog to modern pop, and keeps a unique and unpredictable sonic repertoire.
"The Only Human In The Room" is out worldwide August 21 on Blanket Fort.
www.facebook.com/empresscarnelian
www.instagram.com/empresscarnelian
twitter.com/leocarnelian






