Robert Black's Mini Album 'A Breakthrough' Lands Friday 4th September On Beatport





The album boasts five groovy House tunes, showcasing Rob's skill as a producer with driving rhythms, unique melodies, strong bass lines, powerful keys, pacey toms, snares, and other highly impactful percussive elements.

Be on the lookout for more top quality House music from Rob via Brook Gee Records in 2021 and beyond!

Listen To 'A Breakthrough': https://bit.ly/3aUoIMj

Pre-order 'A Breakthrough': https://bit.ly/2QcxOuq



Founded at the beginning of 2018, Brook Gee Records is an Independent record label based in Australia, founded by music producer Brook Gee. The Label's main focus is on House and Dance music and will be releasing many new works over the coming years.

https://facebook.com/brookgeerecords

https://instagram.com/brookgeerecords

https://twitter.com/brookgeerecords

https://soundcloud.com/brookgeerecords

