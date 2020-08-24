Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/08/2020

Robert Black's Mini Album 'A Breakthrough' Lands Friday 4th September On Beatport

Robert Black's Mini Album 'A Breakthrough' Lands Friday 4th September On Beatport
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian DJ & producer, Robert Black is back with a brilliant mini album release, 'A Breakthrough' on Australian label, Brook Gee Records.

The album boasts five groovy House tunes, showcasing Rob's skill as a producer with driving rhythms, unique melodies, strong bass lines, powerful keys, pacey toms, snares, and other highly impactful percussive elements.
Be on the lookout for more top quality House music from Rob via Brook Gee Records in 2021 and beyond!
Listen To 'A Breakthrough': https://bit.ly/3aUoIMj
Pre-order 'A Breakthrough': https://bit.ly/2QcxOuq

Founded at the beginning of 2018, Brook Gee Records is an Independent record label based in Australia, founded by music producer Brook Gee. The Label's main focus is on House and Dance music and will be releasing many new works over the coming years.
https://facebook.com/brookgeerecords
https://instagram.com/brookgeerecords
https://twitter.com/brookgeerecords
https://soundcloud.com/brookgeerecords
https://brookgeerecords.com






