News
Pop / Rock 24/08/2020

EDM Producer From Long Island, New York $ilv@ Releases New Track "liv3$"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Electronic dance music producer from Long Island, New York $ilv@ releases new track "Liv3$" via SuperPosition Records
This is his first release via SuperPosition Records. The track itself is done in Deep House style and features uplifting theme. We're very excited about this Deep House track as it brings something new for our label and shows the magnitude of talent $ilv@ as a producer is.

From the artist: "The inspiration I had for this song was the need for music during this crazy time. The need for shows, concerts, festivals, and get togethers. Hopefully soon I can get back to djing and drop this song first."

$ilv@ is a dj, and producer, out of Long Island New York. He started his career at 18 in Buffalo New York, were he had much success. He then continued his career in Manhattan, and on Long Island, when he moved back home. $ilv@ produces, and dj's, all genres of music. He is currently focusing on a Dubstep project. Give $ilv@ a listen on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Beatport, Pandora, Youtube, Amazon, or any streaming service!! You can also follow him on Instagram @j_matarese !! He currently is verified on instagram, with over 40k followers. He also has over 20k monthly listeners on Spotify, in his short year of being live.
"Liv3$" is out now on all platforms.

spoti.fi/3j7m3C2
soundcloud.com/silva-4
spotify:artist:1niySy998ybz8L18PCWSHn
www.instagram.com/j_matarese
www.facebook.com/3SiLvA38
twitter.com/SiLvA_EMG






