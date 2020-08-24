Maluma Releases Fifth Studio Album "Papi Juancho"



Deezer: https://smart New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Latin music idol MALUMA just surprised his fans with the release of his fifth album, entitled PAPI JUANCHO. The young artist who had disappeared from social media all week, re-appeared yesterday in an Instagram live, with the special announcement that he would release his latest production at midnight. The news sparked euphoria among his fans and spread like wildfire among his followers which surpass 100 million on his social media (Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter).PAPI JUANCHO is now available on all digital platforms to stream and/or download here: https://smarturl.it/PapiJuanchoPAPI JUANCHO is composed of 22 songs created while quarantined in Medellin, Colombia and Miami, Florida. It's the result of many years of hard work and the evolution of Maluma's alter ego; "Papi Juancho" is the "Dirty Boy" (from his second album Pretty Boy Dirty Boy) all grown up."This album is very special, it represents my essence, what I grew up with, the music I enjoy with my friends and my personal taste in reggaeton music. That's why I collab with artists that have inspired me. It's made with lots of love make my fans happy and also to make myself happy. I want people to really enjoy and have a great time with this music, that's the essence of Papi Juancho," the artist expressed."Its a very complete and detailed album. For example, the track 'Medallo City' is a trap mixed with salsa, a genre I hadn't experimented with in my music, and all of what it says in the lyrics, is slang we use in Medellin, specifically in Envigado, where I grew up. I want to show my culture and I want people to see where I am from, I'm from Medallo City," he added.Produced by the Rude Boyz (Kevin ADG y Chan "El Genio"), who have worked with Maluma since his first album, PAPI JUANCHO's 22 tracks were written by Maluma alongside Edgar Barrera, Kevin ADG, Chan "El Genio", Miky La Sensa, Vicente Barco, Juan Camilo Vargas among others. It includes unexpected collabs with hard core old school aand new school Reggaetóon artists: Darell, Jory Boy, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavarez, Myke Towers, Ñejo & Dalmata, Ñengo Flow, Randy, Yandel, Yomo y Zion.Along with the album, Maluma has also released the video of "Parce" ft Lenny Tavarez and Justin Quiles.PAPI JUANCHO Tracklisting:1. Medallo City2. Bella-K ft Zion, Randy3. Hawái4. Cielo a un Diablo5. Perdón ft Yandel6. La Cura7. Luz Verde8. Cuidau ft Yomo9. Parce ft Lenny Tavarez & Justin Quiles10. Viento11. Madrid ft. Myke Towers12. Salida de Escape13. Ansiedad14. Mai ft Ñengo Flow & Jory Boy15. Vete Vete ft Ñejo & Dálmata16. Me Acuerdo de Ti ft Darell17. Boy Toy18. Booty19. Quality20. Copas de Vino21. ADMV22. ADMV (Versión Urbana)At only twenty-six years of age, Maluma is widely considered one of the leading voices in Latin music and a bona fide global youth idol. Born Juan Luis Londoño in Medellin, Colombia, he formulated his artistic moniker Maluma from the first two letters of the names of his mother, father and sister.The 2018 Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (forF.A.M.E.) is one of social media's most popular artists with over 23 million Facebook fans, 6 million Twitter followers, and a whopping 52 million Instagram followers, making him the leading Latin male artist on Instagram and the first and only one to reach 50 million followers. His official YouTube/VEVO channel has garnered over 9 billion views and has more than 24 million subscribers, having earned him a YouTube Diamond Play Button Award.With his Maluma World Tour he has achieved unparalleled success, having sold over one million tickets in 105 worldwide concerts in 2017 alone and becoming the top concert-selling Latin artist in the world. In 2018 and 2019, he broke records achieving full houses in all of his shows throughout the United States and Europe selling out the Madison Square Garden arena (New York), the American Airlines Arena (Miami) and two The Forums (Los Angeles), among others. With his 11:11 World Tour he also sold out Israel's largest venue, Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv (60,000+ audience); made history at the 18th annual Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco, setting an all-time attendance record with his headlining concert in front of 200,000 people; and performed for the first time ever in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in front of 25,000.In 2018, Maluma entered the fashion scene with his edgy, youthful and authentic look, and style. He has been named a "Menswear Icon in the Making" and "Men's Fashion Newest Muse" by Vogue. In addition, he was named GQ's "Man of the Year" in 2019 and continues to gain the fashion support of designers such as Kim Jones (Dior), Jeremy Scott (Moschino), Donatella Versace, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and many more. In 2019, he attended the Met Gala for the first time being one of the first Latin urban artists of this generation to be invited by Anna Wintour. Maluma has also released top campaigns and commercials as the face of these global brand with Moet Hennessy, Michelob and Adidas.Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, Maluma has released three albums, all of which have debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart: Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018) and 11:11 (2019). Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart (with " Sin Contrato " and " Chantaje ") and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat. To date Maluma has had sixteen #1 singles on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.




